'The Welcome Party': Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick Set Sail Along Amalfi Coast For Their Wedding - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 7:03 PM IST

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick tied the knot in a lavish Italian wedding, starting with a yacht welcome party along the Amalfi Coast. The couple shared enchanting moments from the event on social media, highlighting the romantic ambience and joyful celebrations with family and friends.

'The Welcome Party': Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick Set Sail Along Amalfi Coast For Their Wedding - Watch
Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick (Photo: ANI, Instagram)

Hyderabad: Celebrity couple Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick, who had announced their engagement earlier this year, got married in a grand ceremony in Italy. The event showcased a picturesque ambience, as the couple began their wedding celebrations with a luxurious welcome party aboard a yacht, cruising along the Amalfi Coast.

Amy treated her followers to glimpses of the extravagant festivities by posting a video on social media, which highlighted the couple's affectionate moments while cruising. The newlyweds seemed utterly enchanted with each other, capturing stunning sunset photographs and enjoying the company of their guests. The evening buzzed with excitement, filled with laughter, music, and dancing, marking the perfect beginning of their shared journey as a married couple.

Sharing the video of that unforgettable night, Amy wrote in the caption, "The Welcome Party. Let the fun begin! We set sail on Motonave Patrizia along the Amalfi Coast with all our friends and family aboard. It was the perfect start to our Love Story Weekend as the sun set behind the Faraglioni Rocks."

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple also dropped several photos from their ceremony, with a caption that read, "Sailing into forever with you… The first evening of our wedding celebration was a dream - Neapolitan street food by the epic Michelin Star chef Salavtore Lazzetta @rearrestaurant, never-ending Spicy Margaritas, and dancing under the stars with our favourite people in the world."

Speaking of their wedding outfit, Amy looked breathtaking in an elegant off-shoulder white dress featuring a long embroidered train, while Ed was equally impressive in a classic white tuxedo adorned with a black bow tie.

The couple's love story began to unfold when Ed proposed to Amy during a holiday in Gstaad, Switzerland. Amy, who has appeared in several Indian films, including Ekk Deewana Tha and Crakk, has captivated audiences with her talent, while Ed Westwick gained fame through the American teen series Gossip Girl. Their romantic relationship has kept them in the public eye, especially with the playful displays of affection they have shared on Instagram.

This is Amy's second marriage. Previously, the Singh Is Bliing actor was engaged to entrepreneur George Panayiotou, with whom she has a four-year-old son named Andreas.

