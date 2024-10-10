The Untold Love Story: Who Was Ratan Tata's Bollywood Flame?

Hyderabad: Ratan Tata, the celebrated business tycoon and philanthropist, is known for his outstanding achievements, but his personal life has always been more discreet. While Tata never married, he had several relationships, one of which was with Bollywood actor Simi Garewal. This relationship, although it did not culminate in marriage, evolved into a lifelong friendship.

Tata once revealed in an interview with a newswire that while working in Los Angeles, he fell deeply in love with a woman. Their relationship was progressing well, but the Indo-China War of 1962 disrupted their plans. The woman's parents were reluctant to send her to India, and the relationship ended. However, Tata's personal life took another turn when he began dating actor Simi Garewal, a relationship that became one of his most well-known.

Simi Garewal, famous for her roles in films like Do Badan, Mera Naam Joker, and Karz, as well as her iconic talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, once opened up about her time with Tata. In a 2011 interview, she spoke warmly of him, describing him as a man of 'perfection' with a great sense of humour, modesty, and impeccable manners. She emphasised that for Tata, money was never a driving force, something that resonated deeply with her.

Though their romantic relationship ended, the bond they shared remained strong over the years, and the two continued to be close friends. Following Ratan Tata's passing in Mumbai, Simi Garewal shared an emotional tribute on social media. Posting a collage of photos from her talk show, she wrote, "They say you have gone. It’s too hard to bear your loss... Farewell my friend," reflecting the depth of their connection. Their enduring friendship stands as proof of the profound relationship they once shared, even after their romance ended.