'The Universe Shines on You': Mira Kapoor's Belated B'day Post for Shahid Kapoor Is All Things Mush

Hyderabad: Mira Kapoor expressed her heartfelt birthday wishes for her husband, Shahid Kapoor as he turned 43 on February 25, 2024. She took to Instagram to share a loving post, accompanied by a selfie of the couple. She described Shahid as the "Beautiful Piscean Sun and the full Virgo Moon" and conveyed warm wishes for him.

Numerous celebrities, including Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others, showered Shahid Kapoor with birthday wishes on social media. Kriti Sanon shared a throwback video with Shahid, reminiscing about their moments together during the promotions of their film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, while Rakul Preet Singh posted an unseen picture from her wedding functions, expressing her admiration for Shahid.

Kiara Advani dropped unseen picture from her wedding album to wish Shahid Kapoor on his birthday

Sidharth Malhotra and Jackky Bhagnani also took to social media to extend their wishes to Shahid Kapoor on his special day. Kiara Advani shared a heartwarming unseen picture from her wedding with Shahid, thanking Mira Rajput for sharing the image.

Rakul Preet Singh extended birthday wishes to Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's recent film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Kriti Sanon, garnered significant appreciation upon its release earlier this month, adding to his list of successful projects.