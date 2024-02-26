'The Universe Shines on You': Mira Kapoor's Belated B'day Post for Shahid Kapoor Is All Things Mush

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 26 minutes ago

Shahid Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor birthday, Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor took to social media to dedicate a loving post to her husband Shahid Kapoor who turned a year older on February 25. Mira's loving birthday post for Shahid is accompanied by equally endearing picture of the couple.

Hyderabad: Mira Kapoor expressed her heartfelt birthday wishes for her husband, Shahid Kapoor as he turned 43 on February 25, 2024. She took to Instagram to share a loving post, accompanied by a selfie of the couple. She described Shahid as the "Beautiful Piscean Sun and the full Virgo Moon" and conveyed warm wishes for him.

On the occasion of Shahid Kapoor's 43rd birthday, Mira took to Instagram to share a sweet message along with a selfie, celebrating her "Sun & Moon." Sharing a post a day after Shahid's birthday, Mira wrote, "Happy Birthday to my sun & moon ❤️ Beautiful Piscean Sun and the full Virgo Moon. The universe shines on you 😘."

Numerous celebrities, including Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others, showered Shahid Kapoor with birthday wishes on social media. Kriti Sanon shared a throwback video with Shahid, reminiscing about their moments together during the promotions of their film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, while Rakul Preet Singh posted an unseen picture from her wedding functions, expressing her admiration for Shahid.

Shahid Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor birthday, Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani dropped unseen picture from her wedding album to wish Shahid Kapoor on his birthday

Sidharth Malhotra and Jackky Bhagnani also took to social media to extend their wishes to Shahid Kapoor on his special day. Kiara Advani shared a heartwarming unseen picture from her wedding with Shahid, thanking Mira Rajput for sharing the image.

Shahid Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor birthday, Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh extended birthday wishes to Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's recent film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Kriti Sanon, garnered significant appreciation upon its release earlier this month, adding to his list of successful projects.

Read More

  1. TBMAUJ Box Office Collection Day 16: Shahid-Kriti Starrer Mints over Rs 129 Cr Worldwide
  2. Kiara Advani Drops Endearing Pic from Wedding to Wish Shahid Kapoor on B'day; Click by Mira Kapoor
  3. Shahid Kapoor's 'No Filter' Conversation with Neha Dhupia Is All Things Crazy - Watch

TAGGED:

Shahid KapoorShahid Kapoor BirthdayMira Kapoor on Shahid Birthday

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

EXCLUSIVE | Space Career on Your Mind? 'Moon Man' Mylswamy Annadurai Explains Future of This Sky-Rocketing Sector

IBSA Calls for Human-Centric, Ethical Use of Emerging Technologies

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.