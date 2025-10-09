ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Taj Story Teaser: Paresh Rawal Film Divides Internet Over History And Propaganda Claims

Soon after the teaser release, the hashtag #TheTajStory began trending on X. One user wrote, "#TheTajStory is going to make libtards cry harder!"

The film, written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel and produced by CA Suresh Jha under Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd, aims to re-examine the Taj Mahal's origins. However, even before the film's release, netizens seem to be divided on the topic.

Hyderabad: The teaser of The Taj Story, starring Paresh Rawal in the lead, has set social media ablaze, not just for its visuals but for its portrayal. Dropped on Thursday, the teaser shows Rawal delivering a fiery monologue questioning, "After 79 years of Independence, are we still a slave of intellectual terrorism?"

Another strongly countered the narrative, saying, "Nothing can change the fact: Taj Mahal was built by Shah Jahan, and India's other heritage monuments were built by Muslim rulers who ruled for over 1000 years. Stop rewriting history & spreading hate between Hindus & Muslims with such cheap tactics, let people live."

A third post expressed disbelief: "Is this a joke?? Now the joker of Indian Cinema is releasing a trailer showing God Shiva emerging out of the Taj Mahal. A country which claims to be the 4th largest economy is so much indulged in propaganda and fantasy that even propaganda will feel ashamed. #TheTajStory"

Another wrote, "Artists unite hearts, not break them. Be true to your art, not your politics. How far is it right to distort the country's biggest tourist destination and further your political agenda? Shameful!"

Reacting to the teaser, a user made a sarcastic comment, which read: "Bhai aise to main apne hisaab se Taj Mahal ko bol doo ki ye to bar hai, yha party honi chahiye. Jo log present mein rehkar past discuss karte hain future unka barbad hota ha. This is again a test of Indian audience to buy their bullshit or not."

However, not all responses were critical. Some users expressed intrigue. "Incredible! The Taj Mahal has always held secrets, and a hidden chamber sounds mysterious. Counting the days till 31st October to uncover it with #TheTajStory," one tweet read. Meanwhile, another cautioned against political exploitation: "They divide us with fiction to blind us from reality."

"The attempt to rewrite history and claim all of India's heritage is shameful. It erases the real mix of cultures that built this land," wrote another. A viral tweet reminded audiences of Rawal's past stance, saying, "Speechless 😶 In 2017, @SirPareshRawal said making controversies around the #TajMahal is stupid and pathetic. In 2025, the same Paresh Rawal is promoting a film that makes the Taj Mahal controversial. What a shameful U-turn just for money and politics."

While some viewers dismissed the teaser as propaganda, others argued it could introduce audiences to the actual findings based on studies. The Taj Story releases in theatres on October 31, 2025, and if the teaser reactions are any indication, it's bound to keep sparking debates until then.