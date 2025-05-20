The Storm, The Calm, The Madness, The Magic Becomes First Indian Film in 25 Years in Straight 8's Top 8

Hyderabad: The Storm, The Calm, The Madness, The Magic, a short film by Indian filmmaker Nihar Palwe, has made history by becoming the first Indian film in 25 years to be selected for the Straight 8 Top 8, one of the most prestigious short film competitions in the world. The film will world premiere at BFI IMAX in London on May 24, followed by a special screening at Cinema Olympia, on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Straight 8 is a UK-based international filmmaking challenge now in its 25th year. Participants are required to shoot a short film entirely on one cartridge of Super 8mm film. The catch? The film must be edited in-camera, and sound must be submitted blind, without ever syncing it to the visuals. No post-production. No retakes. Just instinct and precision.

Out of hundreds of entries from around the world, only the top 8 films are selected for premiere at Cannes. "This is a huge moment, not just personally, but for Indian cinema as a whole," said Nihar Palwe, writer and director of the film, adding, "It's an honour to represent the country on such an unfiltered, global platform."

A Film Made on Pure Instinct

The short film stars Prit Kamani (known for Middle Class Love, Maska) and Aditi Sandhya Sharma (Fighter, Deva). The duo had no room for second takes or playback. Every movement and expression had to be delivered perfectly in one go. The film explores themes of purpose, illusion, chaos, and surrender. Every shot was filmed using an original Zenit Quarz 1x8S-2 Super 8mm camera from the USSR era. With no monitor or playback, the cinematographer Leslie D'Souza relied only on the built-in viewfinder.

Straight 8's Top 8 (Photo: Straight 8 Website)

The film's haunting soundscape was created by Adith Anande, who composed the music without seeing a single frame of the film. "Composing without the visuals was terrifying at first. But once I leaned into the unknown, it became deeply emotional," said Adith. "I had to feel what the film might be, not see it."

Judged by Legends

The 2025 Straight 8 jury features an impressive lineup. Among them are:

Asif Kapadia (Oscar-winning director of Amy, Senna)

Robbie Ryan (BAFTA-nominated cinematographer of The Favourite)

Justin Wright (Editor of The Last King of Scotland) along with other renowned industry professionals like Mark Jenkins, Jo Duncombe, and John Maclean

Produced by Harkat Studios

The film was made in association with Harkat Studios, a Mumbai and Berlin-based arts collective known for its support for analog filmmaking and experimental cinema. Harkat runs a community film lab and events like the 16mm Film Festival, making it a natural home for this kind of project.

Nihar Palwe's 8mm short film (Photo: Instagram)

About Nihar Palwe

Nihar Palwe is the founder of Desi Cut Productions, a Mumbai-based film company. His work spans music videos, ads, and short films, known for their emotional depth and visual style. His stories explore identity, memory, and human connection with a rhythmic and poetic cinematic voice. He is currently developing his debut Hindi features: "Blockbuster" and "Maut ka Kuan", the latter a father-son drama set in the world of travelling stunt riders.