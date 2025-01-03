The Staircase Fight, the Knife Scene, and More: Kalai Kingson Talks About Marco's Explosive Action Sequences - ETV Bharat Exclusive

Hyderabad: Kalai Kingson, the action director who has recently garnered national attention, opened up about his groundbreaking work in Marco, which is one of the most talked-about films in Indian cinema right now. Directed by Haneef Adeni and starring Unni Mukundan, Marco is being hailed as one of the most violent films in Indian cinema, captivating audiences not only in Malayalam but also in Hindi and Telugu. While the film's violent action sequences are at the center of the buzz, Kalai Kingson's unique approach to creating these sequences has set the bar higher for Indian action filmmaking.

In this exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Kingson shared in-depth insights into his work, philosophy, and the collaboration with Unni Mukundan that made Marco's action scenes unforgettable.

The Vision Behind Marco's Action

Kalai Kingson has worked on numerous films in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, but Marco holds a special place in his career. "I always wanted to choreograph action for a full-length Malayalam film, and when I was given the opportunity in Marco, I had no idea it would turn out to be a career-defining moment," he admitted.

He went on to explain that the vision for Marco's action scenes was clear from the start: something unique, thrilling, and unlike anything audiences had seen before in Indian films. "We wanted the action to be bold and fresh, so we designed it in a way that no one would believe it was happening on set. Despite the dangerous stunts, no one, including Unni Mukundan, got even a scratch," he revealed, emphasising the importance of safety on set.

Action director Kalai Kingson (Photo: ETV Bharat)

One of the most remarkable aspects of Marco's action sequences is the safety measures taken during filming, particularly during the most dangerous scenes. Kalai made sure that every risky stunt, including rope fights and car accident sequences, was performed without compromising the actors' safety. "Safety comes first in my work," Kalai said, adding, "Before I even roll the camera, I make sure that all precautions are in place. If I am not confident in the safety measures, I will not shoot."

Action director Kalai Kingson (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Kalai elaborated on how he meticulously choreographed and planned every sequence to avoid repetition when working with large groups of fighters. "We had over 100 fighters in the film, and it is quite easy to make continuity errors in such a chaotic environment. To avoid that, we used masks for some fighters to preserve the consistency of the characters."

The Iconic Staircase Fight

Action director Kalai Kingson (Photo: ETV Bharat)

One of the standout action sequences in Marco is the staircase fight. This sequence, where Unni Mukundan's character, Marco, fights off over fifty goons while ascending a three-story building, has become iconic for its raw energy and execution. "We shot that scene in a single take, with no rehearsal," Kalai revealed. "Despite the challenges, like the old building's structure being fragile, we pushed through. The fight had to be shot quickly, and Unni performed the stunts without any prior practice. He simply asked if we could go for the final take instead of a rehearsal."

Action director Kalai Kingson (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Kalai praised Unni's dedication, saying, "His flexibility and commitment to the character were invaluable. He was ready to do whatever I asked of him. That kind of dedication is rare." The fight was completed in just one take, which was a remarkable achievement given the physical demands of the sequence.

Unni Mukundan: The Ultimate Action Hero

Action director Kalai Kingson (Photo: ETV Bharat)

For Kingson, Mukundan was the perfect actor for Marco. "Unni Mukundan has the swag of a Hollywood star. His appearance, his physicality, everything about him screams action hero," he said. Despite his lack of previous experience in action films, Unni impressed Kalai with his natural talent for performing stunts and his willingness to push beyond his limits. "Unni does not shy away from any challenge. His dedication to perfecting every action scene was incredible," Kalai added.

Action director Kalai Kingson (Photo: ETV Bharat)

He also praised Unni's professional attitude on set. "Unni listens carefully to the director and action choreographer. He rarely interferes unnecessarily, and when he does speak, it is always to enhance the scene. He is a consummate professional, and I regret that our industry has not utilised his talents more effectively until now."

The Climactic Battle and Fire Scene

Action director Kalai Kingson (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The climax of Marco is one of the most brutal and intense moments in the film. Shot over eight days, with the final day stretching into a gruelling 24-hour shoot, it was a test of endurance for the entire team. Mukundan's transformation for the climax, particularly his physical preparation, was pivotal. Kalai Kingson shared that Unni went to great lengths to prepare for the role, even refraining from drinking water for an entire day to ensure his body was in top form.

Action director Kalai Kingson (Photo: ETV Bharat)

One of the most dangerous scenes in the climax involved Unni walking through fire. Initially planned to be done with a body double, Unni insisted on performing the stunt himself. Kalai explained, "Unni refused to use a double. He wanted to do it himself, even though the fire could have burned him. We set it up so that if anything went wrong, he could signal for help immediately. The fire was controlled to ensure it did not last more than 15 seconds, but it was still a risky sequence. He completed the scene without any issues, and it was all real, not VFX."

Action director Kalai Kingson (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The Knife Fight and VFX Magic

Another shocking sequence is the interval knife fight, where Marco uses a real knife to defend himself. Kalai shared that the majority of the action was performed practically, with only the spinning knife and mouth-biting effects being added digitally. "Unni used a real knife in the fight, and the cuts were executed with prosthetic makeup to ensure safety. The timing had to be perfect, or there could have been serious injury. But Unni handled it like a professional," Kalai stated.

Action director Kalai Kingson (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Kalai Kingson's work in Marco has not only raised the bar for Malayalam cinema but also for Indian cinema as a whole. He has already worked on over 30 films in a span of just a few years, and his portfolio includes big-ticket projects in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. "I can never claim that passion and desire alone drove me to become an action director. It was a lifelong commitment, and every experience in my career has led me to this moment," Kalai reflected.

The interview concluded with Kalai expressing excitement for future projects, including working with superstar Suresh Gopi in the upcoming Ottakomban.