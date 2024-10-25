The Sabarmati Report Teaser X Review: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna Starrer Garners Praise For 'Bringing Real Story To Life'

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, dropped its teaser today, October 25. The film explores the 2002 Godhra train burning tragedy, where a fire engulfed the Sabarmati Express on February 27, resulting in numerous casualties. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, The Sabarmati Report promises to uncover 'hidden truths kept under wraps for 22 years', igniting curiosity and discussion around the event's untold aspects.

Soon after its teaser release, fans and netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement. Reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans lauding the film's bold subject matter. One user wrote, "We are looking forward to watching The Sabarmati Report movie very soon. #TheSabarmatiReportTeaser," while another praised the film for "bringing real stories to life."

A netizen expressed excitement over its potential impact, tweeting, "Bold, intense & necessary – The Sabarmati Report is the kind of cinema we need!" Another tweeted, "Truth will not stay hidden! "The Sabarmati Report" teaser has already sparked conversations! #TheSabarmatiReportTeaser."

A tweet read, "Every people should check out the amazing teaser of Sabarmati Report movie. Thanks to Ekta Kapoor & Balaji for choosing this brave subject. #TheSabarmatiReportTeaser."

The teaser hints at the journalists' pursuit of truth as Massey, Khanna, and Dogra portray reporters determined to shed light on the complexities of the Godhra incident through their on-screen investigations. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Vikir Films, The Sabarmati Report is backed by producers Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. The film is set for a theatrical release on November 15, 2024.