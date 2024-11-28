The Sabarmati Report Is Tax-Free In Odisha, Declares Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi

Hyderabad: The Odisha government has announced that the Hindi film The Sabarmati Report, which depicts the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, will be tax-free in the state. Odisha Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling made the declaration during an Assembly session on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also took to social media platform X to confirm the decision. He stated, "People's government has decided to make the film The Sabarmati Report based on a true incident tax-free in Odisha. The film shows how Karsevak was burnt alive in the Godhra fire incident to fulfil their vested interests and create unrest. This film will bring to the people such a hair-raising, heart-wrenching truth of the past and make the general public more aware."

With this move, Odisha becomes the seventh BJP-ruled state to exempt entertainment tax on the film, joining Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, and features actors Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor expressed her gratitude to the Odisha government and Chief Minister Majhi for their support. "Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Ji and Government of Odisha for making #TheSabarmatiReport tax-free in the state. This support will help bring the truth of a significant chapter in our history to more people," she said in a post on X.

The tax exemption is expected to encourage more viewers to engage with the film, which revisits a pivotal and controversial event in India's recent history.