The Royals: Bhumi Pednekar And Ishaan Khatter Heat Up The Screen In Netflix Series - WATCH

Hyderabad: Netflix has announced a new series titled, The Royals, a romantic drama that features Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman. The streaming service made the announcement on Wednesday, August 14, and also released its teaser. Notably, this series marks the entry of Bhumi Pednekar into the web series domain.

As viewers dive into the teaser of The Royals, they are introduced to Ishaan, who appears in a royal outfit. The video soon transitions to scenes featuring Ishaan and Bhumi dancing closely and sharing glances. Throughout the teaser, the makers reveal snippets showcasing the cast and the opulent backdrop of the series, which combines themes of romance and desire with ambition and the captivating allure of royal life.

Tanya Bami, the Series Head for Netflix India, shared her thoughts on the project, stating, "Everybody loves a good romance. The Royals is a modern-day regal romance with a spectacular setting and a dazzling cast. We can’t wait for our members to be enthralled by this exciting contemporary fairy tale with a generous dose of wit and humour - signature to Rangita & Ishita Nandy. It’s been an amazing journey to develop our first project with them and our stunning cast led by the ever-so-gorgeous Bhumi, a very charming Ishaan Khattar and a gregarious cameo by Zeenat Amaan. We can’t wait to bring you this treat soon."

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, this romantic comedy series revolves around 'modern-day Indian royalty'. While the exact release date has not yet been revealed, the ensemble cast also features Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny, adding further depth to what promises to be a captivating viewing experience.