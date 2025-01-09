The Roshans Trailer: Hrithik Shares Story Behind Family's Surname Change In Netflix Docu-Series

Hyderabad: The trailer of the Netflix docu-series titled The Roshans was dropped on Thursday, January 9. This four-part series delves into the illustrious lives and careers of the Roshan family including Roshan Lal Nagrath, Rajesh Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Hrithik Roshan, with other personal stories from several Bollywood figures.

In the trailer, Hrithik shares the story behind their family surname, which changed from Nagrath to Roshan, as an honour to his grandfather Roshan Lal Nagrath, a revered music composer. Asha Bhonsle reflects on the rarity of a family that has four artists contributing to a shared legacy. Other celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Sonu Nigam, Vicky Kaushal, Preity Zinta, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Priyanka Chopra express admiration for the Roshans' contributions to Hindi cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan draws a parallel between Rajesh and Rakesh to the iconic characters Karan and Arjun, while Ranbir Kapoor praises Hrithik as "a phenomenon," highlighting his remarkable success following his debut 25 years ago. Rajesh Roshan humorously recalls warning friends about his brother Rakesh's charm and street-smart personality. The trailer also touches upon Rakesh's shooting incident, along with Hrithik's transformation from a shy person to a celebrated star.

When announcing the documentary in December, Netflix described it as "A profound journey through legacy and love with the family that brought music, magic, and unforgettable moments to Hindi cinema." The Roshan family expressed their enthusiasm for collaborating with Netflix, stating, "We are incredibly excited to partner with Netflix and share previously untold stories that shaped our lives. The platform allows us to reach viewers from across the globe, and it’s an honour to showcase our journey to the audience."

Directed and co-produced by Shashi, the docu-series features engaging interviews and examines how Roshan Lal Nagrath established the groundwork for what has become an artistic dynasty led by Rakesh, Rajesh, and Hrithik. The docu-series is set to premiere on Netflix on January 17.