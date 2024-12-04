ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Roshans: Netflix Documentary Series Explores the Legacy of Hrithik Roshan's Iconic Film Family

The Roshans is a Netflix docu-series exploring the legendary Bollywood family's legacy, focusing on Hrithik Roshan, his father, uncle, and grandfather's journey.

Netflix Docu-Series the Roshans Chronicles the Hrithik and His Family's Bollywood Legacy
Netflix Docu-Series the Roshans Chronicles the Hrithik and His Family's Bollywood Legacy (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Netflix is set to release a highly anticipated documentary series titled The Roshans, offering an intimate glimpse into the world of Bollywood's most influential family, the Roshans. This powerful docu-series traces the remarkable journey of the Roshan family, whose legacy has significantly shaped the Indian film industry. The series delves into the lives of the patriarch, legendary music composer Roshan, and his sons: filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and composer Rajesh Roshan, along with their famous grandson, actor Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan, sharing the update on his Instagram, expressed his excitement about the project: "A profound journey through legacy and love with the family that brought music, magic, and unforgettable moments to Hindi cinema." He encouraged viewers to join them on Netflix, where the series will soon be available. In a joint statement, the Roshan family said, "We are incredibly excited to partner with Netflix and share previously untold stories that shaped our lives. The platform allows us to reach viewers from across the globe, and it’s an honor to showcase our journey to the audience."

It will highlight the family's contribution to Hindi cinema, showcasing their immense influence in music, film direction, and acting. The documentary promises to reveal untold stories that have helped shape not only the Roshan family but also the fabric of Indian cinema. Directed by Shashi Ranjan, The Roshans features candid interviews with Rakesh, Rajesh, and Hrithik Roshan, along with insights from their peers, colleagues, and friends.

The docu-series touches upon the strong bond within the family, capturing their unique chemistry and the personal and professional milestones that have defined their careers. With Netflix's global reach, The Roshans will allow fans worldwide to connect with the legacy of this legendary family, exploring the magic they brought to the big screen over generations. Director Shashi Ranjan expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to direct the series, noting, "Directing this docu-series has been an incredibly rewarding journey. Being invited into the Roshan family's world and entrusted with their legacy is a privilege I am grateful for."

Read More

  1. 'Happy Anniversary Partner': Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Mark Three Years Together; Check Sussanne Khan's Comment
  2. Urvashi Rautela Says Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur Are On Dating App Raya, But Here's Why She Won't Swipe Right
  3. Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan's Surprising Support for Kangana Ranaut Amidst Slap Incident

Hyderabad: Netflix is set to release a highly anticipated documentary series titled The Roshans, offering an intimate glimpse into the world of Bollywood's most influential family, the Roshans. This powerful docu-series traces the remarkable journey of the Roshan family, whose legacy has significantly shaped the Indian film industry. The series delves into the lives of the patriarch, legendary music composer Roshan, and his sons: filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and composer Rajesh Roshan, along with their famous grandson, actor Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan, sharing the update on his Instagram, expressed his excitement about the project: "A profound journey through legacy and love with the family that brought music, magic, and unforgettable moments to Hindi cinema." He encouraged viewers to join them on Netflix, where the series will soon be available. In a joint statement, the Roshan family said, "We are incredibly excited to partner with Netflix and share previously untold stories that shaped our lives. The platform allows us to reach viewers from across the globe, and it’s an honor to showcase our journey to the audience."

It will highlight the family's contribution to Hindi cinema, showcasing their immense influence in music, film direction, and acting. The documentary promises to reveal untold stories that have helped shape not only the Roshan family but also the fabric of Indian cinema. Directed by Shashi Ranjan, The Roshans features candid interviews with Rakesh, Rajesh, and Hrithik Roshan, along with insights from their peers, colleagues, and friends.

The docu-series touches upon the strong bond within the family, capturing their unique chemistry and the personal and professional milestones that have defined their careers. With Netflix's global reach, The Roshans will allow fans worldwide to connect with the legacy of this legendary family, exploring the magic they brought to the big screen over generations. Director Shashi Ranjan expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to direct the series, noting, "Directing this docu-series has been an incredibly rewarding journey. Being invited into the Roshan family's world and entrusted with their legacy is a privilege I am grateful for."

Read More

  1. 'Happy Anniversary Partner': Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Mark Three Years Together; Check Sussanne Khan's Comment
  2. Urvashi Rautela Says Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur Are On Dating App Raya, But Here's Why She Won't Swipe Right
  3. Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan's Surprising Support for Kangana Ranaut Amidst Slap Incident

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DOCUMENTARY ON ROSHANSRAKESH ROSHAN RAJESH ROSHANNETFLIX SERIES THE ROSHANSHRITHIK ROSHAN NETFLIX DOCUMENTARYHRITHIK ROSHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.