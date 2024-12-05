The Rise of Rashmika Mandanna: From National Crush to Bankable Leading Lady

Hyderabad: You might remember her as Geetanjali from Animal, Geetha from Geetha Govindam, or Lilly from Dear Comrade, but it is Srivalli from Pushpa that will forever be etched in the minds of fans. It is likely to remain one of the most beloved characters Rashmika has portrayed in her 8-year-long career. Often called the National Crush, Rashmika in Pushpa 2 showcases a completely different side compared to her usual bubbly and energetic persona, where she often makes fans' day sending them virtual love and delights paparazzi with Korean hearts. Starting out in the Kannada film industry, today, December 5, she is one of the most sought-after leading ladies in Indian cinema.

For unversed, Rashmika's breakthrough in the industry came with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party, where her portrayal of the lovable character, Saanvi, gave her footing in the industry. This film paved the way for her subsequent ventures in Telugu and Tamil cinema, where she quickly became a household name. Her ability to effortlessly balance both commercial and critically acclaimed roles showcased her versatility as an actor. Films like Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) cemented her position as one of the leading stars in the South film industry.

Srivalli with her Pushpa (Photo: IANS)

However, it was her role as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise (2021), directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, that truly brought her into the national spotlight. Despite Allu Arjun's strong presence, her portrayal of a tough village girl, several shades darker than her usual self, garnered widespread praise. Her on-screen chemistry with the lead actor was highly appreciated, and her role in such a high-profile film showcased that she could hold her own alongside established stars.

Rashmika Mandanna (Photo: IANS)

Fast forward to Pushpa 2: The Rule, which released today, and Rashmika's role is set to take her to even greater heights. The sequel has already created massive anticipation because of its grand scale and gripping storyline, and Rashmika's character is expected to play an even more crucial role this time. The evolution of her character, Srivalli, hints at a more prominent presence in the sequel. Lyrics like "Jhukate rahe isake aage Par jab-jab ghar se nikale Maathe pe tilak mujh se aake mage" from the song Angaron are just one of many instances in the movie that highlight how important she is for Pushpa. Also, there is definitely noticeable growth in her as an actor.

Those Korean hearts! (Photo: IANS)

Rashmika's growing influence extends well beyond South Indian cinema. Her seemingly smooth transition into Bollywood with films like Mission Majnu (2023) and Goodbye (2022) has cemented her as a pan-Indian star. She is admired not only for her acting but also for her natural beauty, relatable personality, and active social media presence, which have helped her gain 44.6M followers on Instagram and nearly 5M on X where she connects with fans across boundaries.

The Mission Majnu duo (Photo: IANS)

Despite being one of the leading ladies in Indian cinema today, Rashmika, like many of her peers, navigates the larger issue of pay disparity that persists across the film industry. While the scale of her roles and her growing influence on the big screen continue to expand, there remains a noticeable gap in compensation between her and her male co-stars. However, as she continues to be part of more successful films, Rashmika's consistent success should help her push the envelope when it comes to closing the pay gap.

The Geetha Govindam stars (Photo: IANS)

Looking ahead, Rashmika's career continues to soar with a string of exciting projects. After Pushpa 2, she will star in Chhava, a period drama with Vicky Kaushal, as well as Kubera alongside Dhanush, directed by Sekhar Kammula. She will also appear with Salman Khan in Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Alongside these major releases, she has already completed shoots for smaller films like the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Rainbow and The Girlfriend, with the teaser for the latter attached to Pushpa 2.

In her ultra-glamorous avatar (Photo: IANS)

Rashmika is steadily stepping into powerful roles and playing a key part in the success of her films. With Pushpa 2: The Rule already making waves, she's all set to soar higher and cement her place as one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema.

Interestingly, Rashmika's rise also highlights the glorious legacy of legends like Sridevi, Jayaprada, and Aishwarya Rai, reminding us that time and again, South Indian divas have always been at the forefront, ruling the Indian film industry. Though she has a long way to go, Rashmika is definitely on the path to making her own mark in the industry.