The Raja Saab Trailer: Prabhas Promises Big Surprise On THIS Date; Shares New Poster With Sanjay Dutt

The Raja Saab trailer countdown begins ( Photo: Film Poster )

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team Published : September 28, 2025 at 10:48 AM IST 2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Prabhas has finally revealed the trailer release date of his upcoming film The Raja Saab. The actor took to Instagram to share the big update with fans. Along with the announcement, he also unveiled a brand-new poster featuring himself alongside Sanjay Dutt. The actor wrote, "Step into the world of #TheRajaSaab… Trailer on September 29th. @director_maruthi @duttsanjay @vishwaprasad.tg @peoplemediafactory." With this, fans now know exactly when they can expect to see the grand trailer. It will be out on September 29 at 6 pm. Excitement around the film has been building for months. Recently, the film's lead actress Nidhhi Agerwal hinted at the trailer. On her X (formerly Twitter) handle, she shared, "Saw something today.. mind is blown 😁 waiting 🔥🔥🔥 excited for you all to watch it 👻" This small teaser sent fans into speculation mode, and now Prabhas has ended the wait with his official update.