The Raja Saab Trailer: Prabhas Promises Big Surprise On THIS Date; Shares New Poster With Sanjay Dutt
Prabhas has confirmed that the trailer of his much-awaited film The Raja Saab will release very soon.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 28, 2025 at 10:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: Prabhas has finally revealed the trailer release date of his upcoming film The Raja Saab. The actor took to Instagram to share the big update with fans. Along with the announcement, he also unveiled a brand-new poster featuring himself alongside Sanjay Dutt.
The actor wrote, "Step into the world of #TheRajaSaab… Trailer on September 29th. @director_maruthi @duttsanjay @vishwaprasad.tg @peoplemediafactory." With this, fans now know exactly when they can expect to see the grand trailer. It will be out on September 29 at 6 pm.
Excitement around the film has been building for months. Recently, the film's lead actress Nidhhi Agerwal hinted at the trailer. On her X (formerly Twitter) handle, she shared, "Saw something today.. mind is blown 😁 waiting 🔥🔥🔥 excited for you all to watch it 👻" This small teaser sent fans into speculation mode, and now Prabhas has ended the wait with his official update.
The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi Dasari and backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar in key roles. The music is composed by Thaman, while the first song is expected to be launched on Prabhas' birthday, October 23.
Saw something today.. mind is blown 😁 waiting 🔥🔥🔥 excited for you all to watch it 👻— Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) September 26, 2025
The film is described as a romantic horror comedy with a royal twist. Prabhas plays a young heir who accepts both his royal heritage and rebellious nature. The story follows how he rises to power and creates his own unique set of rules as Raja Saab.
Interestingly, earlier reports suggested that the trailer would arrive in October and might even be attached to Kantara: Chapter 1 prints. But Prabhas' announcement clears all speculation. Fans will now get their first glimpse of the world of The Raja Saab this September.
The film has already seen multiple release date shifts. Initially planned for April 2025, then pushed to December 2025, it is now officially scheduled to hit theatres during Sankranthi, on January 9, 2026.
With the trailer set to release on September 29, promotions for this much-anticipated Prabhas starrer are finally taking off in full swing. Fans across India are eagerly waiting to witness the grandeur on screen.
