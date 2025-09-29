ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Raja Saab Trailer: Prabhas Battles Ghosts And Finds Love In Haunted Mansion With Nidhhi Agerwal

Prabhas' The Raja Saab trailer promises a grand horror comedy set in a haunted haveli, blending romance, thrills, and laughs under Maruthi's direction.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 29, 2025 at 6:42 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming movie, The Raja Saab, which has Prabhas in the lead role, dropped the trailer on Monday, September 29. The movie, which is a blend of horror, comedy, romance, and fantasy, is touted as one of the biggest Telugu releases of the coming year.

The trailer takes viewers to a large, eerie haveli: a mansion packed with treasures haunted by ghosts, ghouls, and the vengeful spirit of the Raja who once owned it. Prabhas portrays a fun-loving, carefree man, madly in love with Nidhhi Agerwal's character. But a turnaround in tone takes place once he enters the haunted mansion, where laughter, romance, and light-hearted moments give way to chilling encounters. Malavika Mohanan, making her Telugu debut with this film, is seen in a role filled with obsession for Prabhas.

The trailer also reminded fans of Prabhas in a lighter, humorously avatared form - something that has been missed since his initial career films. Director Maruthi, who has helmed movies like Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and Mahanubhavudu, appears to have struck the perfect balance between his unique flair of comedy and supernatural thrills. He last helmed the film Pakka Commercial (2022).

Produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, The Raja Saab also stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Riddhi Kumar in key roles. The technical crew includes Thaman S composing the music, Karthik Palani handling cinematography, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao in charge of editing.

Though originally shot in Telugu, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages. Slated for a grand theatrical release on January 9, 2026, the project is speculated to be mounted on a budget exceeding Rs 400 crore.

