ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Raja Saab Trailer: Prabhas Battles Ghosts And Finds Love In Haunted Mansion With Nidhhi Agerwal

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming movie, The Raja Saab, which has Prabhas in the lead role, dropped the trailer on Monday, September 29. The movie, which is a blend of horror, comedy, romance, and fantasy, is touted as one of the biggest Telugu releases of the coming year.

The trailer takes viewers to a large, eerie haveli: a mansion packed with treasures haunted by ghosts, ghouls, and the vengeful spirit of the Raja who once owned it. Prabhas portrays a fun-loving, carefree man, madly in love with Nidhhi Agerwal's character. But a turnaround in tone takes place once he enters the haunted mansion, where laughter, romance, and light-hearted moments give way to chilling encounters. Malavika Mohanan, making her Telugu debut with this film, is seen in a role filled with obsession for Prabhas.