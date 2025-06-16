The Raja Saab Teaser Launch Live Event: Prabhas Returns as 'Darling' in a Horror-Comedy, Taking A Break From Actioners

Hyderabad: Finally, the much-awaited teaser of Prabhas' upcoming film The Raja Saab is out now! Helmed by Maruthi Dasari, the film has been making headlines ever since its announcement for it marks Prabhas' first foray into the horror-comedy genre in his 22-year-long career. For Prabhas, its a refreshing shift from the string of big-ticket action films he has done in recent years.

Much to the excitement of Prabhas fans, team The Raja Saab shared the teaser on social media. The makers launched The Raja Saab teaser in 4 languages in a grand event held here in city. The event was marked by director Maruthi, producer TG Vishwa Prasad and other key members of the team. Needless to say, the glimpse has generated a wave of enthusiasm online, with fans flooding platforms in anticipation. Lovingly called Darling by his fans, Prabhas returns to enthrall the audience with a comparative lighter films after a slew of tentpole releases.

The teaser, which runs over two minutes, transports viewers to an abandoned palace-like structure nestled deep within a dense forest. At the start, Sanjay Dutt, who plays the ghost of a royal figure, is heard saying, “This house is my body, the wealth is my soul. Even in death, only I have the right to use it.” Prabhas appears as a young man whose life seems uneventful except for the romantic angle. How he ends up in the haunted palace, and what unfolds thereafter, seemingly forms the crux of The Raja Saab.

The official teaser release follows a leak, in which portions of the promotional video surfaced online ahead of schedule. Following which, the makers issued a stern warning, vowing to take “strict action” against those responsible for sharing the leaked content. They posted a statement on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, urging fans to refrain from sharing unauthorised material. The statement read: "Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let's celebrate responsibly. Be aware."

The Raja Saab is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. Cinematography is by Karthik Palani, while music is composed by Thaman S. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar in pivotal roles.

Fans are looking forward to see Prabhas in a horror-comedy. The Raja Saab is set for a pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 5, 2025.