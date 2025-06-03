ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Raja Saab: Prabhas' Horror Comedy Gets New Release Date, Teaser Coming This Month

The makers of Prabhas' horror-comedy The Raja Saab dropped the release date of the film. Directed by Maruthi, the film promises a spooky, fun ride.

Prabhas' horror-comedy The Raja Saab
Prabhas' horror-comedy The Raja Saab (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : June 3, 2025 at 11:50 AM IST

Hyderabad: Big news for Prabhas fans! The much-awaited horror-comedy The Raja Saab has finally locked its release date. The film will now hit theatres worldwide on December 5, 2025, and to add to the excitement, the teaser will be unveiled on June 16 at 10:52 AM, as confirmed by the makers on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Taking to X, the makers wrote: "The dates of the REBEL FESTIVAL 🔥 Teaser on JUNE 16th at 10:52 AM. Worldwide Grand Release - DECEMBER 5thh#Prabhas #TheRajaSaab #TheRajaSaabOnDec5th"

The Raja Saab marks Prabhas' first full-fledged horror entertainer, and fans cannot wait to see their favourite star in a completely new avatar. The actor portrays a man who goes back to his family home, only to be met with a spirit set for revenge. It sounds like a wild ride full of scares, laughter, action, and mystery.

The film was expected to release in April 2025 but was delayed as it had not completed VFX work and filming. Director Maruthi had previously posted explaining that the team were still working on the songs and last talkie portion. The post-production was taking time because, according to Unseen Pictures, they needed to bring in multiple CGI studios to put out the best piece possible in VFX.

The long wait has led to lots of frustration from fans which even briefly led to the trend of the hashtag "Careless Raja Saab Team" on social media. The official announcement has put a when-or-where storm to rest, at least. The director said, "We are left with a little talkie part and songs. The output so far is exciting. We are giving our best."

The film stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in the lead female roles. The movie also has Sanjay Dutt who plays the role of Prabhas' grandfather. The film is produced by People Media Factory and is directed by Maruthi. The cinematography is by Karthik Palani and the music is composed by Thaman S.

Raja Saab is releasing in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam- making it a pan-India affair. The visual of the film, horror aspects, and Prabhas' star power is expected to draw all audiences from across all regions.

