The Raja Saab: Excitement Grows after Makers Drop Prabhas' First Look Poster, Share Fan India Glimpse Date

Hyderabad: Prabhas is currently basking in the success of his latest blockbuster, Kalki 2898AD. Amidst the box office triumph of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has revealed a piece of fascinating information regarding his upcoming film, The Raja Saab. It is helmed by the well-known director Maruthi, and has generated a lot of excitement since its announcement.

Fans have been thrilled by the romantic-horror film, the poster of which was dropped on Sunday. The film's widely-awaited teaser will be revealed on 29 July, the makers confirmed today. Sharing the first look poster, the makers wrote: "Vare Vare Vare Vare Vachesadu Raja Saab. The beloved darling we all cherish is coming back... Inka Shake ey. #TheRajaSaab 𝐅𝐀𝐍 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀 𝐆𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐒𝐄 tomorrow at 5:03PM."

The latest poster features Prabahs from behind dressed elegantly in a wine-cloured suit. Additionally, the makers declared that tomorrow, July 29, will mark the unveiling of the much-anticipated first glance of the movie. According to reports in media dailies, 40% of the shot is now over, and a big schedule is scheduled to start on August 2.

With Ram Laxman Masters and King Solomon handling the action choreography, the film ensures moments worthy of applause when viewed on a large screen. Baahubali fame Kamalakannan R.C. is in charge of the visual effects, while the music is composed by SS Thaman. The film which stars Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in prominent parts is bankrolled by People Media Factory. The film will be released in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.