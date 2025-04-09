The Raja Saab: Director Maruthi Gives Update On Prabhas' Horror-Comedy Amid Release Delay

Hyderabad: The Raja Saab, the much-anticipated horror-romantic film featuring pan-India superstar Prabhas, is delayed once again, raising concerns among fans. The film was originally intended to be released on April 10, 2025, but has now been postponed without a confirmed date. Addressing the curiosity regarding the film's release, director Maruthi has recently commented and provided a reason for the delay.

After visiting the Tirupati and Srikalahasti temples, filmmaker Maruthi took to X and specifically addressed the fans' requests for an update. The director acknowledged the delay but also stated that it is not completely his fault. "To give the accurate info, @peoplemediafcy [is] on that job. Expecting CG output soon. Once those are verified, makers will announce the release date," he wrote. He further explained that "many external things" are involved in the release planning, and it is "not a one-man word or work."

According to Maruthi, the team is currently in the final stages of post-production, with only the "talkie part and songs" left to shoot. He also reassured fans that work on the film's extensive CGI and VFX sequences is in progress, but these intricate technical processes are contributing to the delay. "Everyone is giving their best to match your expectations," he added, urging fans to be a little more patient. The VFX is nearing final approval, and with only one short filming session remaining, fans should expect more announcements soon.

Maruthi's candid response comes after months of speculation and frustration from fans. Many have been demanding regular updates and teasers, especially during festive occasions. The Prabhas starrer is backed by People Media Factory. It boasts a stellar cast. In addition to Prabhas, Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt has a significant role. The film has three female leads: Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. Music for the film will be handled by S. Thaman, further enhancing expectations around the film's music. While there is still no official release date, the update by Maruti has again piqued fans' interest.