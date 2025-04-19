The Pitt Shakes Up Medical Drama Genre - Here Are 5 More Series That Bring The Same Grit And Realism

Hyderabad: HBO Max's latest breakout series, The Pitt, has quickly captured audiences with its raw, unfiltered look at frontline healthcare workers, and it's turning the familiar medical drama formula on its head. Rather than focusing on steamy romances or glamorous heroics, The Pitt roots itself in realism, offering an honest, sometimes harrowing depiction of life inside a modern trauma hospital.

Set entirely over the course of a single 15-hour work shift at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, nicknamed The Pitt, each episode represents one hour of this relentless day. Leading the emergency department is Dr Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, played by ER alum Noah Wyle. Now chief attending physician, Robby is haunted by lingering trauma from the 2020 COVID pandemic, while confronting the ongoing crises of understaffing, overwork, and systemic issues plaguing 2020s American healthcare.

With its debut season finale recently aired, the series has already been renewed for a second season, this time set over a frenzied Fourth of July weekend shift, promising even more tension and realism. For fans left craving more shows that explore the darker, messier side of healthcare, here are five series worth adding to your watchlist:

1. House M.D.

While House doesn't directly mirror today's healthcare challenges, its mix of dark humour, coworker clashes, and complicated cases makes it a fan favourite. Hugh Laurie's Dr. Gregory House is a pain-pill-addicted medical genius whose abrasive, no-nonsense attitude often ruffles feathers while solving bizarre medical mysteries.

2. Dopesick

This limited series might not unfold in a hospital, but its depiction of America's opioid crisis is deeply connected to the healthcare world. Based on the nonfiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America, the show examines how corporate greed fueled one of the country's worst drug epidemics, devastating families and communities nationwide.

3. The Knick

Steven Soderbergh's The Knick takes viewers into early 20th-century New York and the competing forces faced by Knickerbocker Hospital in trying to serve the city's poor and immigrant populations. Clive Owen stars as the brilliant surgeon, Dr. John Thackery, who grapples with his own drug addiction while leading a team of doctors and nurses confronted with deadly infections and rudimentary medical tools.

4. This Is Going To Hurt

Based on Adam Kay's bestselling memoir, this British miniseries (which shares the same name as the memoir) follows junior doctor Adam Kay (Ben Whishaw) as he navigates the stressful and demanding role of an obstetrician and gynaecologist in a poorly funded NHS hospital. The series takes a brutally honest and yet sharp and witty look at the emotional toll of working in a broken healthcare system, much like The Pitt.

5. Code Black

Code Black is based on a true documentary of the same name. The series focuses on the overworked and under-resourced trauma bay at Angels Memorial Hospital. The show follows a bunch of young residents, nurses and surgeons to highlight the personal and professional sacrifices required to thrive in a system that is always at capacity.