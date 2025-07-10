The Paradise: Raghav Juyal Set To Play Villain Opposite Nani In Action Epic

Hyderabad: Actor Raghav Juyal, who is widely known for his determination and intensity in the action film Kill, which was a hit in 2024, has signed on to be a part of the much-anticipated pan-India film The Paradise. The film is directed by Srikanth Odela, who previously directed Dasara, and stars Natural Star Nani. The film will release theatrically on March 26, 2026, in eight languages.

The makers at SLV Cinemas welcomed Raghav to the team on the occasion of his birthday, with an electrifying behind-the-scenes video that revealed his rugged, menacing new look. Although specifics of his character are still unknown, sources close to the project have confirmed that Raghav will be playing the main antagonist opposite Nani.

His character is described as raw and brutal in terms of appearance, and is expected to be one of the most entertaining aspects of the film. This marks Raghav's first collaboration with Nani and his second major role in a pan-India project, following his upcoming appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's King, where he stars alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

In regards to his excitement, Raghav said The Paradise is a project that challenges him both physically and emotionally. "It's certainly different from anything I've done before," he noted. "I'm super excited to collaborate with a team that is so passionate about the art of storytelling," he said.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, under the SLV Cinemas banner, The Paradise is being mounted on a large scale with filming currently happening at Ramoji Film City (RFC). The film also marks another major outing for music director Anirudh Ravichander, who is composing the score. The female lead has not yet been officially revealed, but buzz around the casting continues to build.

With its multi-language release- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish - The Paradise is positioned as one of the biggest global releases from the Telugu industry. As Raghav Juyal continues to expand his footprint in Indian cinema, his addition to The Paradise adds even more firepower to a film already generating significant hype.