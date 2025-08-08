The Paradise: Nani Sports Braided Look As Jadal In First Poster From Srikanth Odela Directorial

Hyderabad: Natural Star Nani is back with a bang, and this time, he's set to walk into hell and turn it into The Paradise. The actor's first look as Jadal from the upcoming action thriller The Paradise was unveiled on Friday, sending fans into a frenzy.

Taking to social media, director Srikanth Odela shared the poster and wrote, "Presenting to you all - 'Jadal'. This time, my hero, @NameisNani anna will walk into hell and turn it into #TheParadise. March 26th, 2026 in Cinemas Worldwide."

The poster shows Nani in a bold and rugged avatar with a thick beard, long moustache, and two long braids, something rarely seen in mainstream Telugu cinema. It's a daring look, and fans are already calling it one of his most intense transformations yet. Nani shared the poster, writing, "His Name 'Jadal' Calling a spade a spade. The Paradise. Releasing in eight languages."

Director Odela also revealed that each character in the film will be introduced through two posters - one showing how he imagined the character, and the other revealing their attitude. The second Jadal poster will be out later today.

About The Paradise

The Paradise reunites Nani and Srikanth Odela after the blockbuster Dasara. The film is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, along with Nani's Unanimous Production. Music is by Anirudh Ravichander. The story is reportedly set in Hyderabad, and Nani plays the son of a prostitute, which is a bold move, both in character and storytelling. Actor Raghav Juyal plays the antagonist, and veteran Mohan Babu is also part of the cast.

A massive action sequence was recently shot on a large set with help from foreign stunt coordinators and Real Satish, promising some high-voltage scenes on screen. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 26, 2026, in eight languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.