The Paradise Glimpse: Nani Surprises Fans With A Dark And Gritty Transformation - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Nani and director Srikanth Odela are reuniting for their second collaboration after Dasara with an intense and visually striking film, The Paradise. On Monday, February 3, 2025, the makers unveiled the first glimpse, described as a 'Raw Statement', which has taken fans by surprise with its dystopian and hard-hitting narrative.

The 1-minute-46-second glimpse opens with a disclaimer about the raw language and brutal truths the film intends to showcase. A voiceover highlights how history has always recognised the 'parrots and pigeons' of the world but ignored the crows. It also introduces a community raised on "blood and not mother's milk," hinting at the film's violent and intense setting. The visuals are haunting, with dead bodies littered across a slum while crows circle above them.

A talking point of the teaser is Nani's startling transformation. Although his face is hidden, he is sporting Dutch braids, a belt marked with the word Hero, and a watch strapped to his shoe. He also has a bold tattoo that translates to 'son of a b***h.' A newly released poster further amplifies the intrigue, featuring a shirtless Nani adorned with nose rings and heavy jewellery, flanked by wings.

The film features an outstanding technical crew with music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by GK Vishnu, production design by Avinash Kolla, and editing by Navin Nooli. The glimpse will also be released in Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is due for a theatrical release on March 26, 2026. Nani, having easily broken the mold of a family-centric actor since 2020 in V, pushes the boundaries with heavier storylines in Dasara and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The actor is drilling them deeper in his forays into darker and more violent narratives with HIT: The Third Case and now The Paradise, proving his versatility.