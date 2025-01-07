ETV Bharat / entertainment

The ‘Moment Zendaya Knew She’d Marry Tom Holland’ Goes Viral Amid Engagement Buzz, Watch Video

Following Zendaya and Tom Holland's engagement, fans share a viral video of the moment the former must have fallen in love with her Spiderman co-star.

Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya
Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Hollywood's one of the most adored couples Zendaya and Tom Holland are now engaged, as per a foreign tabloid. The couple, who have been romantically linked since 2021, took their relationship to the next level during a cozy and intimate proposal over the Christmas holidays. Although neither has spoken publicly about the engagement, Zendaya sparked rumours after she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, with fans quickly noticing the new bling.

In videos from the event, she can be seen proudly flaunting the sparkling ring, even showing it off to friends at the ceremony. As per reports, Tom Holland popped the question in a quiet, private moment at one of Zendaya's family homes in the U.S. There was no grand spectacle, just a romantic and intimate proposal with no crowds or cameras around.

Tom kept his plans secret before the holidays, teasing fans with hints of a quiet, family-filled Christmas. His fans, however, could not have predicted that the two would take such a significant step forward in their relationship. While the couple is tight-lipped about wedding details, sources cited by a newswire mention that with both of their busy schedules and Hollywood commitments, the wedding will take some time.

With the engagement news out, fans have been sharing videos of the couple from the early days of their relationship. A viral throwback to their 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance has recently resurfaced on social media. In the now-iconic performance, Tom donned fishnets and delivered an unforgettable routine to Rihanna's Umbrella. One X user shared the performance with the caption, "the moment Zendaya knew she'd marry Tom Holland." The video has over 140 million views on YouTube.

