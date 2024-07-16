ETV Bharat / entertainment

'The Longest Relationship You'll Ever Have...': Malaika Arora Drops Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Arjun Kapoor

Hyderabad: Bollywood's dancing diva Malaika Arora is currently revelling in the picturesque location of Marbella in Spain. While Malaika Arora basks in the beauty of her surroundings, her personal life remains a hot topic of discussion, with her recent social media post sparking curiosity among fans and followers. On Tuesday, she took to her social media handle and shared a cryptic post about 'relationship' yet again.

Taking to Instagram Story, Malaika reshared a post that read, "The longest relationship you'll ever have is the one with your heart, mind, and body. Treat them with kindness." This cryptic message has only added fuel to the fire, leaving everyone wondering about the status of her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Rumours of a split between the couple have been circulating for some time now, with Malaika's absence from Arjun's birthday celebration last month further fuelling speculation. Despite the buzz, neither Malaika nor Arjun has issued an official statement to clarify the situation. In fact, Malaika's manager has reportedly denied the breakup rumours, terming them as mere speculation. As a result, the exact nature of their relationship remains unclear.

Malaika and Arjun, who started dating in 2019, have been together for several years. Before this, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan for nearly two decades, and the couple have a son, Arhaan Khan, born in 2002.