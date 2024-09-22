The Legend Of Maula Jatt: Raj Thackeray Opposes Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan's Film Release in Maharashtra

Hyderabad: The anticipated release of the Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt has ignited controversy in Maharashtra, as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray issued a stern warning to theater owners and the state government to withhold the screening of the film. The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan and directed by Bilal Lashari, has already gained significant popularity in Pakistan, earning over Rs 400 crore globally. Scheduled for release in India on October 2, it marks the first Pakistani film to hit Indian theaters since 2011's Bol. However, Thackeray is concerned about potential conflicts arising from the film's screening, especially as the Navratri approaches.

In a post on social media, Thackeray stated, "Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will not allow this film to be released in Maharashtra under any circumstances." He questioned why Indian theaters would screen films featuring Pakistani actors, emphasising the animosity that exists between the two nations. Thackeray reminded theater owners of previous protests by the MNS when Marathi films faced challenges in securing screens.

He appealed to the administration to prevent the film's release, citing that it could lead to unrest in the state. Thackeray's strong stance is rooted in his belief that, while art may transcend borders, it should not come from a country that harbours hostility towards India. As discussions continue about the film's release, it remains to be seen whether Thackeray's warning will sway theater owners or if the film will make its debut in Maharashtra.

A ban on Pakistani artists working in India was put into effect after the Uri terror attack in 2016. In November 2023, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a complete ban on artists from Pakistan to perform or work in India. Both Fawad and Mahira have earlier worked in Indian cinema. Fawad was a part of films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Khoobsurat. Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film Raees.

Read More