The Last Of Us Season 2 Cliffhanger, Explained: Who Survives, Who Dies & What's Next For The HBO Hit

Hyderabad: HBO's The Last of Us season 2 concluded on May 25 with a jaw-dropping finale that delivered the series' most shocking cliffhanger yet. After seven harrowing episodes filled with survival, vengeance, and emotional turmoil, the season finale brought major character arcs to dramatic turning points while leaving audiences with a critical moment of uncertainty. This ending not only deepened the stakes for the characters but also set the stage for an eagerly anticipated season 3.

The second season, which adapts part of The Last of Us: Part II video game, continues the post-apocalyptic journey of Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as she searches for justice - if not outright revenge - following the murder of Joel (Pedro Pascal) by Abby (Kaitlyn Dever). The finale packed emotional punches, moral dilemmas, and a heart-stopping cliffhanger that left audiences stunned.

The Last Of Us Season 2 Ending Explained

The finale opens with the aftermath of a Seraphite ambush, where Dina (Isabela Merced) is gravely wounded by an arrow. As Jesse (Young Mazino) works to stabilise her, Ellie and Jesse prepare to regroup with Tommy Miller (Gabriel Luna). However, Jesse suspects that Ellie is hiding something. He eventually coaxes her to reveal that Dina is pregnant.

Arriving at a designated rendezvous point to meet Tommy, the two find it empty. Suddenly, chatter on the radio reveals a sniper is active in the area, presumed to be Tommy, and they split up to investigate. Jesse wants to find Tommy, but Ellie has a different goal in mind: Abby. A cryptic comment from Nora (Tati Gabrielle) about the Seattle aquarium resurfaces in Ellie's mind, leading her to suspect that Abby may be hiding there.

Determined to find Abby, Ellie gets a small fishing boat to cross the water to the aquarium. However, a violent storm capsizes the boat, and Ellie washes ashore into the hostile territory of the Seraphites, a fanatical religious cult. They nearly kill her, but she narrowly escapes as the Washington Liberation Front (W.L.F.) launches a siege on the Seraphite village.

Upon reaching the aquarium, Ellie encounters two of Abby's closest friends -Mel (Ariela Barer) and Owen (Spencer Lord). When Owen pulls a gun on Ellie, she instinctively shoots and kills him. In the chaos, Mel, who is visibly pregnant, gets caught in the crossfire and pleads for Ellie to save her unborn child. Lacking medical knowledge and under extreme stress, Ellie is unable to perform a C-section in time, and both Mel and the baby die.

Tommy and Jesse arrive at the scene shortly thereafter. Traumatised and guilt-ridden, Ellie decides to abandon her revenge mission and return to Jackson with the group. Back at the theatre, where Dina is recovering, the group attempts to regroup and prepare for departure. But peace is short-lived.

A Death And A Cliffhanger That Shakes The Series

Just as Jesse and Ellie share a quiet conversation, a sudden noise alerts them to danger. They find Tommy under attack. In a matter of seconds, Jesse is shot in the head by Abby, who has tracked them down and confronts Ellie at gunpoint.

Ellie immediately surrenders, throwing her weapon away and begging Abby to spare Tommy. She confesses to killing Owen and Mel. Abby, trembling with rage, responds, "I let you live and you wasted it," before raising her gun and firing. Then, the screen cuts to black.

Whether Ellie survives the gunshot is left ambiguous. The only clue is the sound of a gun firing - no visuals, no confirmation. Fans are now left wondering: Did Abby shoot Ellie? Did Dina arrive in time to intervene? Or was the shot something else entirely?

As the screen fades back in, viewers are taken to a flashback, days earlier. Abby wakes up in a football stadium that has been converted into barracks for the W.L.F., hinting at more of her backstory and the future narrative direction of the series.

Co-creator Neil Druckmann defended the bold storytelling choice at a finale press conference. "We entertain everything, but no (other endings are) coming to mind, because whatever we entertained didn't stick for very long," he said. "This always felt like the natural endpoint for the season."

Who Dies In The Finale?

Jesse's death is the only confirmed fatality in the finale. The sudden and brutal nature of his demise echoes his fate in the original video game, something Druckmann acknowledged was predetermined. "His fate was always sealed," he noted.

Tommy survives, though injured. His ultimate fate and his mental state following these traumatic events remain uncertain heading into the next season.

The Rift Between Ellie And Dina

Season 2 also explores the deepening emotional complexities between Ellie and Dina. At one point, Ellie reveals the truth about Joel's actions in Salt Lake City - how he killed the Fireflies to stop them from performing a potentially fatal operation on Ellie in search of a cure. She also admits that the surgeon Joel killed was Abby's father.

The confession deeply hurts Dina, who feels betrayed. Although she insists on returning to Jackson, Dina later gives Ellie a bracelet for good luck.

However, Jesse's death may change everything. Co-creator Craig Mazin hinted at the emotional ramifications ahead: "Dina has gone in pursuit of Abby, out of a sense of justice. So now the question is: Who does she blame?"

What Do We Expect Now?

HBO renewed The Last of Us for a third season in April 2025, just days before the release of season 2. The renewal confirms that the story from The Last of Us: Part II will continue to unfold over multiple seasons.

Actor Catherine O'Hara, who plays psychiatrist Gail Lynden, recently teased what fans can expect, as she told a magazine that season 3 would primarily centre on Abby's journey within the W.L.F. and her emotional reckoning in the aftermath of season 2's events.

While HBO has yet to announce season 3's premiere date, anticipation for the next instalment is already high. Not only is there uncompleted storylines left hanging but we also have new ones just starting. It appears season 3 will be a torrid continuation of one of the most gripping post-apocalyptic dramas on television.