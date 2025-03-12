The Kardashians: New Episode Promo Teases Explosive Drama Over Kim's Lost Diamond At Ambani Wedding

Hyderabad: Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's highly-publicised trip to Mumbai is set to feature in an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. The episode promises a blend of drama with a few unexpected mishaps as the sisters attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The promo video for the new episode provides a glimpse into the chaos that ensues when Kim discovers that one of her diamonds has gone missing. In true Kardashian fashion, Kim is seen in a panic, realising that the precious gem is no longer in place. "Oh my God! I’m going to have to pay for this," Kim exclaims, as she inspects her outfit.

The newly released teaser also highlights the lavishness of the wedding, with Kim and Khloe donning intricate Manish Malhotra lehengas and custom-made diamond jewellery. The sisters navigate the vibrant streets of Mumbai, visiting a local temple, but the real drama unfolds when they are surrounded by the glitz and glamour of the wedding celebration. The new episode is slated to release on Thursday.

Fans have taken to social media to comment on the teaser, drawing comparisons to Kim's infamous 'diamond earring' incident from Keeping Up With The Kardashians when Kim lost her earring in the ocean. One fan joked, "Kim- 'My diamond earring came off in India!!’ But this time, Khloe is going to say, ‘Kim, there's people that are dying.'"

Fans are eager for answers, with one writing, “Did she find her diamond? I need to know now for peace of mind.” As The Kardashians continues its sixth season, which premiered on February 6, this episode is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. The show is available on Hulu for streaming.