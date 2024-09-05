The Greatest Of All Time X review: Did Thalapathy Vijay's film meet netizens expectations?

Hyderabad: The much-awaited film GOAT (Greatest of All Time), helmed by Venkat Prabhu and starring Thalapathy Vijay, hit the screens on September 5, and social media is abuzz with First Day First Show (FDFS) reactions. The film, featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, and Mohan, has been hailed as a blockbuster hit by netizens. X, formerly known as Twitter, is flooded with reviews praising the film's engaging first half, mind-blowing interval block and explosive second half.
The first half of GOAT has been described as peak entertainment, with a balanced mix of comedy, action, and emotional moments. The second half of the film is reported to elevate the experience even further, with critics and viewers alike praising Vijay's performance and the film's overall execution. The interval block, in particular, has been described as a standout moment, with fans noting its high-energy appeal and dramatic intensity.
X users have been buzzing about the first half, with one writing: "#TheGOAT #TheGreatestOfAllTime - First Half: Comedy, Action, Emotion, Elevation - PEAK 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" Another one wrote: "First Half : Comedy, Action, Emotion, Elevation - PEAK 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Wholesome First Half"
Social media users have described GOAT as a clean, perfectly packaged film that delivers on its high expectations. Its overall reception has been highly positive, with critics and fans praising it as a must-watch commercial success. Giving the film a 4.7 rating out of 5, a movie goer wrote: - "MUST WATCH!! Exceeded all expectations💥🔥 Commercial cinema at its best! Engaging first half Peak second half Banger climax🥵 Intresting cameos Deaging work very good Overall a Thalapathy Vijay show🔥"
With its engaging narrative and Vijay’s stellar performance, GOAT has been garnering mostly positive reviews from all quarters.
