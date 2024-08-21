ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Gets U/A Certificate, Runtime Revealed

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, is set for September 5, 2024 release. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved the film with U/A certification, adding to the buzz around the film.

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is gearing up for its theatrical release on September 5, 2024. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film has already sparked considerable excitement with its trailer. On August 21, the makers of the film shared a fresh update that further heightened fans' anticipation. GOAT has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Director Venkat Prabhu took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce the film’s certification, posting a new poster with the caption, "The Greatest of All Time has received a U/A certificate." The film's runtime is set at 2 hours and 45 minutes, promising a substantial cinematic experience. Vijay will showcase his versatility by appearing in a double role, portraying both father and son.

The storyline of GOAT remains under wraps, but it is expected to deliver a blend of action, drama, and romance. The ensemble cast includes notable actors such as Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Prashant, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under the banner of AGS Entertainment, GOAT is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year.

The film's intriguing premise, combined with Vijay's star power and Prabhu's direction, has set high expectations for its success at the box office. As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a major cinematic event.

