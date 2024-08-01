The Greatest of All Time: Makers Announce Exciting News for Thalapathy Vijay UK Fans; Deets Inside

Hyderabad: In a thrilling announcement for Thalapathy Vijay’s fans across the UK, the makers of the highly anticipated film The Greatest Of All Time have planned a special screening event at The Light UK. As the excitement builds, fans are eagerly counting down the days to witness not one, but dual roles of the actor on the big screen. As per the announcement, UK audiences will have the exclusive opportunity to book tickets ahead of the film's global release.

The announcement, made via social media, marks a significant milestone for the UK audience, who will be the first to access tickets for this exclusive event. The screenings will feature Vijay in GOAT, which is one of the most awaited films of the year. Tickets for the exclusive screenings at The Light UK are now available, allowing fans to secure their seats for what promises to be a memorable event.

As anticipation mounts, this announcement underscores the global reach of Thalapathy Vijay’s work and the excitement surrounding The Greatest Of All Time. The film has been able to generate significant buzz for its ambitious plot and high-octane action sequences. It is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his impactful storytelling and successful collaborations with Vijay.