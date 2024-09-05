ETV Bharat / entertainment

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Expected to Rake in over Rs 100 Cr on Opening Day

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Venkat Prabhu, is poised for a record-breaking opening. Experts forecast that GOAT could join the Rs 100 crore club on its first day, potentially outshining Vijay's previous blockbuster, Leo.

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) Eyes Historic Opening
Hyderabad: As the highly anticipated film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) starring Thalapathy Vijay hits theatres today on September 5, excitement is reaching fever pitch. Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, the film features Vijay in a dual role, which has only added to the hype. The movie is set to debut across 5,000 screens in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu, with strong advance bookings already signaling a blockbuster opening.

According to Sacnilk, GOAT has secured impressive advance sales, totaling over Rs 50 crore worldwide. In the domestic circuit, the film has raked in Rs 24.5 cr with Tamil Nadu contributing more than Rs 22 crore. This robust advance booking has positioned GOAT as a major contender for one of the year’s biggest openings.

The film is anticipated to make a significant impact at the box office, with expectations high that it could surpass the opening-day record set by Vijay’s previous blockbuster, Leo, which collected Rs 148.5 crore worldwide. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tagged the advance bookings as "phenomenal," suggesting that GOAT might set new box office records both domestically and internationally. With predictions indicating that the film could earn between Rs 35-40 crore in the overseas market, industry experts are optimistic about its global performance.

Girish Johar, a film business expert, has projected that GOAT will enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore club on its opening day, with an estimated Rs 70-75 crore coming from India alone. The film's grand scale and Vijay's star power, combined with its action thriller genre, have generated substantial buzz.

