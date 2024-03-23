The Great Indian Kapil Show Trailer: Aamir Discusses Kids, Neetu Kapoor Spills Secrets About Ranbir

Hyderabad: The trailer of The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, was unveiled on Saturday by the makers, offering a delightful preview of the upcoming laughter-packed episodes. Kapil Sharma has returned with his group of buddies - Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh in the much-anticipated show.

In the two-minute and ten-second trailer, a diverse array of guests was showcased, ranging from the renowned Kapoor family from Bollywood (Ranbir, Riddhima, and Neetu Kapoor) to the esteemed 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan, as well as cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, the brilliant storyteller Imtiaz Ali, along with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

During a discussion about the show, Kapil expressed that Sunil, Krushna, Kiku, Rajiv, and he have shared a longstanding friendship, and their on-screen camaraderie truly reflects their off-screen bond. "And yes, we love Archana ji - I had to say this because she’s holding my house help hostage," he said. He further stated that the show is a true reflection of their personalities in various aspects.

Upon meeting with the group, Sunil expressed his joy at the reunion, saying, "It feels like a homecoming. We just picked up from where we left off." He emphasised that their trailer offers only a glimpse of the excitement and enjoyment they experienced while filming the show. Similarly, Archana, Krushna, Kiku, and Rajiv shared Sunil's sentiments, promising viewers a collection of exceptional episodes ahead.

Netflix India's Series Head, Tanya Bami, highlighted the show's significance as a further step in their partnership with Kapil. She teased a combination of engaging components, featuring celebrities in their most entertaining elements, uproarious sketch comedy, and Kapil displaying his top form. The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to premiere on March 30, with new episodes airing every Saturday on Netflix.