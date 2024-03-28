The GoatLife X Review: Netizens Hail Prithviraj Sukumaran's Acting; Movie Tagged as 'Peak Cinema'

Hyderabad: The Malayalam survival drama film Aadujeevitham (The GoatLife) hit the theatres on Thursday. The film is written, directed and co-produced by Blessy. This international co-production includes companies from India and the United States and promises to be a riveting cinematic experience.

Aadujeevitham is a film version of the acclaimed 2008 Malayalam novel of the same name by Benyamin, which is inspired by true events. In the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer forced into servitude as a goatherd on a remote farm in Saudi Arabia. His act has netizens drooling over him. As the film hit theatres on Thursday, its first reviews are all about Prithiviraj's performance and the film's direction.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), a user wrote: "Appreciation Post for @PrithviOfficial- Words wouldn't be enough to describe your performance & talent 😃 His performance shows his dedication & versatility 👌 One of the best performances of his career 👏#PrithvirajSukumaran, Take A Bow 🫡 #TheGoatLife #Aadujeevitham"

Another one wrote: ""#Aadujeevitham FIRST HALF PEAK CINEMAAA (sic)." Another X user predicted the film's phenomenal box office collection, writing: "Emotions Has Same Language, Next 100 cr." Rating the film 4 stars out of 5, a user posted: "@PrithviOfficial performs well. His eyes speak a lot👏 @Amala_ams & others were good👍 #ArRahman's BGMs👌Technical Aspects - top-notch👌Direction by @DirectorBlessy was superb😀 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5"

The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb Mohammed, Amala Paul as Sainu (Najeeb's wife), Jimmy Jean-Louis as Ibrahim Khadiri, Shobha Mohan as Ummah (Najeeb's mother), KR Gokul as Hakeem, Talib Al Balushi as Khafeel, Rik Aby as Jasser, and Nazer Karutheni. For the unversed, Blessy, the director, spent 16 years working on the survival drama. The Goat Life was announced in 2018, with filming initiated in stages from March 2018 to July 2022, encompassing six schedules in the deserts of Wadi Rum, Jordan, and the Sahara, Algeria, with additional scenes shot in Kerala, India.