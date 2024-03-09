The Goat Life Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran Promises an Engaging Survival Drama Based on True Story

Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran's highly anticipated film, The Goat Life, directed by Blessy, is set to hit theaters on March 28. The movie, also known as Aadujeevitham, is a survival drama and has been generating significant hype as its release date approaches. Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer on social media platforms, giving audiences a glimpse into what to expect.

The trailer, running for 1 minute and 33 seconds, offers a basic overview of the film, showcasing Prithviraj Sukumaran's character, Najeeb, and the challenges he faces both physically and mentally. Interestingly, the trailer is devoid of dialogues except for a haunting line: "Andar se koi bahar na jaa sake (No one should be able to escape from inside)" running through out the trailer. Though the line seems to be from Bobby movie's romantic song, Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Hon, when used here it sounds eerie.

The trailer skillfully contrasts Prithviraj's life before and after he becomes stranded in the desert herding goats. The vast desert, scorching sun, and boundless dunes create a stark juxtaposition with the tender moments he shares with Amala Paul by what seems to be a lake. From the trailer, it's evident that the film is likely to stay faithful to its tagline, "Every breath is a battle."

The Goat Life is adapted from a book by Benyamin, inspired by a true story from the 1990s. It follows the journey of a migrant labourer who becomes a goat herder in Saudi Arabia and his eventual escape from the desert. Director Blessy has been working on bringing this story to the screen since 2008, and after facing numerous challenges, including the pandemic, the film is finally ready for release.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 52 minutes, the film has received a U/A certification from the CBFC. Alongside Prithviraj and Amala Paul, it features a talented cast including Talib Al Balushi and Jimmy Jean-Louis. The music is composed by AR Rahman, with sound design by Resul Pookutty, cinematography by Sunil KS, and editing by A Sreekar Prasad.