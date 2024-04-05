The Goat Life Star Amala Paul Celebrates Husband's Gujarati Roots in Viral Baby Shower Pictures

Hyderabad: Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life actor Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai are expecting the arrival of their first child. The couple, who got married in November 2023, is now gearing up for parenthood and recently marked the baby shower festivities. Honouring Jagat Desai's roots, Amala Paul held a traditional baby shower in Gujarat.

Amala Paul embraced the traditions by adorning her hands with intricate mehendi designs portraying the eternal bond of Yashoda and Lord Krishna, as well as highlighting her wedding day with Jagat Desai. A day ago, she treated her social media followers with a glimpse of the detailed mehendi artwork. Sharing the video, she wrote, "The baby shower."

Further showcasing the festivities, Amala Paul shared glimpses of her baby shower attire, showcasing herself draped in a traditional white and red silk saree styled in Gujarati style. Sharing the post, she captioned, "Embraced by tradition and love." Earlier this year, the couple announced their pregnancy on social media, capturing the moment with a series of heartwarming pictures and wrote, "Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!"

In terms of professional endeavours, Amala Paul's latest film The Goat Life, where she portrayed the character of Sainu - the protagonist's wife, continues to attract success at cinemas. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Blessy, the movie starring Prithviraj Sukumaran is receiving praise from both viewers and critics alike.