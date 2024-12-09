The Girlfriend Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda's Voiceover Sets the Tone for Rashmika Mandanna's Film

Hyderabad: The teaser of the highly anticipated film The Girlfriend was unveiled on Monday, featuring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The teaser was launched by Vijay Deverakonda, who also lent his voice for the poetic voiceover that sets the tone of the film. The release date is yet to be shared.

The teaser opens with Vijay Deverakonda's captivating voiceover, praising the beauty of the female lead, while glimpses of Rashmika's college love life unfold on screen. Rashmika's emotions and natural charm shine through in the teaser, blending love, mystery, and suspense.

Sharing the teaser on his X handle, Vijay wrote: "Launching #TheGirlfriendteaser to the world :) I love every visual of this teaser. I am so excited to see this drama unfold."

Highlighting Rashmika's role in his life, he penned: "She has been a lucky charm for so many of us actors, being part of our biggest successes. Growing fiercely as an actor, a performer and a star but all the while still remaining the same girl as a person, the same girl i met on sets 8 years ago. Wishing you all success on your first project where you shoulder so much responsibility."

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently basking in the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, is gearing up for the release of The Girlfriend. The film is in its final stages of production and is being crafted as a slightly different love story. Sharing the teaser on her Instagram handle, Mandanna wrote: "Finally baby project is all set to meet you guys.. ❤️I know we’ve made you wait for a long long time.. but here it’s finally coming out! ❤️❤️"

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend is a women-centric film that promises to keep audiences hooked due to its intriguing premise. The film is bankrolled by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni, with Allu Aravind presenting the film. Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music for the film, with Krishnan Vasant handling the cinematography.