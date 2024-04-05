The Girlfriend: Special Posters of Rashmika Mandanna from the Film Unveiled on Actor's Birthday

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 5, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

Updated : Apr 5, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

Makers of the highly awaited film The Girlfriend dropped two posters from the film wishing actor Rashmika Mandanna on her birthday.

Hyderabad: Rashmika Madanna's birthday this year was made super special as posters of one of her most anticipated films The Girlfriend was unveiled on her big day on April 5. The Girlfriend is touted to be a solo-led thriller featuring Rashmika. Makers teased fans with not one but two of her looks from the film on the special day.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the production company behind the film Geetha Arts dropped two look posters of the actor on Friday. The actor looks refreshing as she dons specs in one of the posters. Sharing the pictures, the makers wrote "Happy Birthday Rashmika."

In the pictures, Rashmika can be seen donning a suit with her hair tied in half clutch like a regular college girl. In one poster, she is seen taking notes with a pen in her hand, while in the other, she can be seen adjusting her bag as she leaves college campus.

The Rashmika starrer The Girlfriend was officially announced in April 2023. The female-centric film is presented by Allu Aravind. Earlier, makers announced to drop the teaser on Rashmika's birthday, however, with the delay in the post production process, fans had to do away with the posters from the film. The film is directed and written by Rahul Ravindran.

The director was all praises for the actor as he took to his official X account to announce the dubbing session and how Rashmika nailed the Malayalam dub too, her first time using the language. Interestingly, Rashmika has dubbed for the teaser in five languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Rahul has previously worked on films such as Manmudhudu 2 (2019) and Chi La Sow (2018). Rashmika, on the other hand, last appeared in Animal, a film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga that became one of the year's biggest hits. She will also be seen in the action-drama film Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun and Chhava opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Last Updated :Apr 5, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

