The Family Star Song Madhuramu Kadha: Shreya Ghoshal's Melody Elevates Vijay-Mrunal Romance

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film The Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, has garnered considerable attention through its promotional material so far. To heighten anticipation for the movie, a new song titled Madhuramu Kadha has been released by the makers on the festival of Holi.

On Monday, the makers took to social media and shared a poster of the film featuring Vijay and Mrunal, and wrote, "Third single Madhuramu Kadha out now." Composed by Gopi Sundar, the track is a charming musical piece enhanced by the enchanting vocals of Shreya Ghoshal and the profound lyrics penned by Sri Mani. The captivating on-screen chemistry of the lead actors has piqued the interest of the audience, who are eagerly looking forward to witnessing their performances on the silver screen.

The Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Mrunal and boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, Ravi Babu, and a cameo appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. The technical team comprises composer Gopi Sundar, cinematographer KU Mohanan, and editor Marthand K Venkatesh.

Helmed by director Parasuram Petla, Family Star is a relationship drama. This project represents the second collaboration between Vijay and Parasuram following their successful film, Geetha Govindam. Produced under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the movie is scheduled for release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages on April 5, 2024, promising a delightful cinematic experience for a wide audience.