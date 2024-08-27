'The Faces Of Fear': Jr NTR's Dual Avatars In Devara Poster Hints At High-Octane Action

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated action thriller, Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, have dropped a captivating new poster as the film edges closer to its theatrical release, which is just one month away. Scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 27, 2024, fans of the actor are filled with excitement and anticipation.

On Tuesday, the makers shared the poster on Instagram, showcasing Jr NTR in two distinct yet intense personas. In one of the avatars, the actor sports slightly longer hair, exuding an enigmatic and fierce presence. The other features him with a more neatly cropped hairstyle, while his expression remains commanding, infused with an underlying intensity.

This dual depiction has ignited speculation among fans, many of whom are curious if Jr NTR will be portraying a dual role in the movie. The expressions depicted in the poster strongly indicate that the narrative will be rife, promising an engaging experience for the audience. Additionally, some fans are speculating about the possibility of a new song from the movie being released soon.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote in the caption, "THE FACES OF FEAR!! In a month, his arrival will stir up the world with an unmissable big-screen experience. Let’s experience his Majestic Madness in theaters on September 27th. #Devara #DevaraOnSep27th."

The film, helmed by Koratala Siva, also marks the entry of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor into Telugu cinema. The film is set against the backdrop of neglected coastal regions that have now become hubs for smuggling operations. Anticipation surrounds the film as it is designed as a two-part saga, with the initial segment aiming for a pan-India release across various languages.