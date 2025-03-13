The Diplomat Releasing Buzz: Screen Count, Certification, Run Time And More About John Abraham's Action Thriller

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor John Abraham is gearing up for the release of his latest film, The Diplomat, an action-packed political thriller. The film, directed by Shivam Nair, is set to release on March 14, 2025, following a one-week delay from its original March 7 release date. The movie is expected to coincide with the Holi weekend, further fuelling excitement for the film based on a true story.

Key Details About The Film

The film will be released on approximately 2,300 screens worldwide. It has received a UA 13+ certification, making it suitable for teenagers as well. The runtime stands at 2 hours and 17 minutes, offering a tightly packed narrative that is expected to keep audiences at the edge of their seats throughout.

With a reported budget of Rs 80 crore, the film, an action thriller with political and psychological overtones, is much like the 2012 hit Argo, which John Abraham has referenced when discussing the film. He described The Diplomat as "an emotional, on-the-edge psychological thriller" and emphasised that it goes beyond being a patriotic tale.

Storyline

The plot centers around J.P. Singh, an Indian diplomat, portrayed by John Abraham, as he navigates a complex and high-stakes mission to save a woman named Uzma, played by Sadia Khateeb, who is trapped in Pakistan. Uzma is a woman from Delhi who went to Malaysia for work, got involved with a Pakistani individual, and ended up trapped in Pakistan.

Cast

The film's supporting cast includes Kumud Mishra as a senior diplomat, Sharib Hashmi as a journalist investigating the case, and Revathy, who plays a senior government advisor. The Diplomat emphasises the power of negotiation and intellect, steering away from the typical violence and war narrative often associated with political thrillers.

OTT Release

Following its theatrical release, The Diplomat will be available for streaming on Netflix, broadening its reach to audiences globally. Additionally, its satellite rights have been acquired by Sony MAX, ensuring that the film will also be accessible on television.

John Abraham As A Producer

John Abraham's career as a producer has been notable, with him co-producing several of his films through his production banner, J.A. Entertainment. Even The Diplomat is co-produced by him, along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, and Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films).

His maiden production was Vicky Donor (2012), which won a National Film Award, as well as Madras Cafe (2013) and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018). He also co-produced the Malayalam film Mike and was involved in writing the story for Attack: Part 1 (2022).