The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 1: Decent Start for John Abraham's Thriller Amidst Tough Competition From Chhaava

Hyderabad: The festival of Holi added excitement to the release of The Diplomat, starring John Abraham. The thriller, directed by Shivam Nair, made a decent start at the box office on March 14, 2025. This gripping movie, based on real-life events, exceeded expectations, despite predictions of a slow start.

The Diplomat tells the emotional and harrowing story of Uzma Ahmed, a young Indian woman trapped in Pakistan after being deceived into a forced marriage. Played by Sadia Khateeb, Uzma’s journey is one of survival. John Abraham stars as J.P. Singh, an Indian diplomat on a mission to rescue Uzma and bring her to safety. The movie’s blend of resilience, diplomacy, and powerful performances makes it a must-watch for action-thriller lovers.

The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Diplomat earned Rs 4 crore on its opening day, despite facing tough competition from Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. Thanks to the Holi festival, The Diplomat found itself as a solid second choice for moviegoers. Chhaava dominated the box office with Rs 7.25 crore, but The Diplomat still managed to make a decent impact. The film’s earnings are expected to grow over the weekend.

Pre-Release Sales and Footfall

Before its release, The Diplomat had an estimated pre-release ticket sale of Rs 2 - 2.5 crore. On March 14, the film recorded 20.45% overall footfall, with occupancy starting at 7.31% in the morning and rising to 19.42% in the afternoon. The film’s occupancy rate increased throughout the day, peaking at 28.50% in the evening.

About The Diplomat

The Diplomat is inspired by true events, with John Abraham playing the role of J.P. Singh, the diplomat on a high-stakes rescue mission. Sadia Khateeb portrays Uzma, the woman he is trying to save from Pakistan. Ahead of the film's release, John Abraham called the film an “emotional, edge-of-your-seat psychological thriller” rather than a typical patriotic drama.

John aside, the movie also stars Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Amitoj Mann, Jagjeet Sandhu, Bhawani Muzamil, and Vidhatri Bandi in pivotal roles. The Diplomat released on around 2,300 screens worldwide and has a UA 13+ certification, making it suitable for teenagers. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 17 minutes.

The plot revolves around J.P. Singh, an Indian diplomat, as he navigates a difficult mission to rescue Uzma, a woman trapped in Pakistan. Uzma, originally from Delhi, went to Malaysia for work, got involved with a Pakistani man, and ended up in a forced situation in Pakistan.