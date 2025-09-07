The Chase Teaser: MS Dhoni, R Madhavan Team Up For Explosive 'Mission' In Vasan Bala's Actioner
R Madhavan dropped the teaser of The Chase featuring MS Dhoni. Fans are thrilled, though the project's format remains under wraps.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 7, 2025 at 1:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Fans woke up to a big surprise on Sunday morning when actor R Madhavan dropped the teaser of The Chase on social media. The teaser, directed by Vasan Bala, introduced not just Madhavan but also cricket legend MS Dhoni in an intense new avatar.
In the clip, both men are seen in task force uniforms, introduced as "two fighters" on "one mission." The visuals hinted at a high-stakes, explosive storyline packed with action and suspense. Madhavan captioned the post: "One mission. Two fighters. Buckle up – a wild, explosive chase begins. The Chase – teaser out now. Directed by Vasan Bala. Coming soon."
What caught everyone's attention was the fact that Madhavan did not reveal whether The Chase is a movie, a web series, or another format. The suspense has only added to the curiosity, keeping fans guessing about what's coming next.
The teaser instantly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section. One wrote, "Maddy Sir, Mahi Bhai ❤️❤️❤️ wow combo ❤️❤️❤️." Another called it a jackpot: "😍 two of my most favourite humans in one 😍❤️🎊." Others declared it a "double blast" and promised it would be "an amazing ride and thrill."
For Dhoni, this might be his most prominent on-screen appearance yet. While he has featured in countless ads and recently made a cameo in the Tamil film GOAT, fans are speculating if this project marks his full-fledged acting debut.
In contrast, R Madhavan continues to shine as an actor. He was most recently seen in Netflix's Aap Jaisa Koi with Fatima Sana Shaikh as a 42-year-old Sanskrit teacher. The film was praised for highlighting themes of love, equality, and modern relationships.
