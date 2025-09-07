ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Chase Teaser: MS Dhoni, R Madhavan Team Up For Explosive 'Mission' In Vasan Bala's Actioner

Hyderabad: Fans woke up to a big surprise on Sunday morning when actor R Madhavan dropped the teaser of The Chase on social media. The teaser, directed by Vasan Bala, introduced not just Madhavan but also cricket legend MS Dhoni in an intense new avatar.

In the clip, both men are seen in task force uniforms, introduced as "two fighters" on "one mission." The visuals hinted at a high-stakes, explosive storyline packed with action and suspense. Madhavan captioned the post: "One mission. Two fighters. Buckle up – a wild, explosive chase begins. The Chase – teaser out now. Directed by Vasan Bala. Coming soon."

What caught everyone's attention was the fact that Madhavan did not reveal whether The Chase is a movie, a web series, or another format. The suspense has only added to the curiosity, keeping fans guessing about what's coming next.