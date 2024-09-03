The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor Shines as Grieving Mom-Turned-Detective in Debut Production

Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set for the release of her upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders, which marks her debut as a producer and also features her in a lead role. Scheduled to hit theatres on September 13, the film’s trailer was unveiled today. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the movie has been highly anticipated since its premiere at the Jio MAMI Festival last year. After a long wait, it's finally ready for a theatrical release.

In the newly released trailer, Kareena portrays Jasmeet Bhamra. As seen in the intriguing trailer, she shines as a grieving mother who is also a detective and on a quest to unearth a murder mystery in Buckinghamshire. The film, a crime drama directed by Hansal Mehta, has further heightened excitement with its trailer. The teaser suggests that Kareena’s character, after the tragic loss of her child, turns to detective work as a way to cope with her grief.

The trailer, which is two minutes and 34 seconds long, gives a glimpse into a story filled with deception, as Kapoor seeks to uncover the truth. The intriguing trailer starts with Kareena questioning several suspects about their whereabouts on the evening of November 14. Tensions rise in the troubled community after a boy's death, leading to the detention of a Muslim teenager by the police. Amidst this unrest, Kareena's character, Jasmeet Bhamra, who is both a detective and a mother, steps in to investigate what happened that evening. With everyone under suspicion, her investigation also attracts criticism for stirring up trouble in the community.

Reflecting on her role, Kareena earlier in an interview shared, "I think I loved playing that part because this is the first time I am playing a detective, and I am a huge crime drama fan.” She acknowledged the challenges of her role, noting that the character’s grief was particularly tough to portray. Nonetheless, she described it as "a career-defining role for me and one of my best characters."

In a previous interview, Kareena also expressed her eagerness for the film's release, saying, "I can’t wait for people to see the film because it's 80% English 20% Hindi.” She added, “It's kind of like an amalgamation of a lot of things coming together, the Indian community there (Buckingham), as well as a detective who is also a mother and what’s happened to her so I just feel like everything just happens for a reason so I’m just super super excited for people to watch it at the festival in a couple of weeks."

The Buckingham Murders also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen in supporting roles. The film received praise during its global premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and was also showcased at the Mumbai Film Festival at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in October 2023.