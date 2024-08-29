The Buckingham Murders Song Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya: Kareena Kapoor Faces Her Inner Demons In This Dark Melody

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film The Buckingham Murders, featuring Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor in the lead role, have released the movie's first song Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya on Thursday. Sung by Vicky Marley and penned by Devshi Khanduri, the song encapsulates the emotional depth and haunting melancholy that runs through the narrative of the film.

The song opens with a series of heart-wrenching visuals that immediately draw viewers into the story of love, loss, and betrayal. Throughout the video, Kareena Kapoor is seen portraying a character grappling with the aftermath of love that has turned sour. Her expressions convey a quiet despair, resonating with the song's sombre melody.

The Buckingham Murders, in which Kareena Kapoor plays the lead, is a gripping thriller that delves into the intricacies of crime, justice, and the human condition. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is set against the backdrop of a mysterious murder investigation in Buckinghamshire, England. Kareena's character, a detective with a troubled past, finds herself entangled in a case that forces her to confront her inner demons.

Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya provides a window into Kareena's character's emotional turmoil, offering viewers a glimpse of the depth and complexity that the film promises to deliver. Also starring Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, the mystery thriller is slated to hit the silver screens on September 13, 2024.