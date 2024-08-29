ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Buckingham Murders Song Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya: Kareena Kapoor Faces Her Inner Demons In This Dark Melody

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 19 hours ago

The Buckingham Murders' first song Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya has been released today, August 29. Sung by Vicky Marley and written by Devshi Khanduri, the song captures the emotional turmoil of Kareena Kapoor's character, who is entangled in a complex murder investigation in Buckinghamshire.

The Buckingham Murders Song Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya: Kareena Kapoor Faces Her Inner Demons In This Dark Melody
The Buckingham Murders Song Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya (Photo: Song Poster)

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film The Buckingham Murders, featuring Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor in the lead role, have released the movie's first song Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya on Thursday. Sung by Vicky Marley and penned by Devshi Khanduri, the song encapsulates the emotional depth and haunting melancholy that runs through the narrative of the film.

The song opens with a series of heart-wrenching visuals that immediately draw viewers into the story of love, loss, and betrayal. Throughout the video, Kareena Kapoor is seen portraying a character grappling with the aftermath of love that has turned sour. Her expressions convey a quiet despair, resonating with the song's sombre melody.

The Buckingham Murders, in which Kareena Kapoor plays the lead, is a gripping thriller that delves into the intricacies of crime, justice, and the human condition. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is set against the backdrop of a mysterious murder investigation in Buckinghamshire, England. Kareena's character, a detective with a troubled past, finds herself entangled in a case that forces her to confront her inner demons.

Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya provides a window into Kareena's character's emotional turmoil, offering viewers a glimpse of the depth and complexity that the film promises to deliver. Also starring Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, the mystery thriller is slated to hit the silver screens on September 13, 2024.

READ MORE

  1. Kareena Kapoor Khan Embraces Her 'Soccer Mom Duty' In The 'Baarish' - See Pics
  2. Kareena Kapoor Steals Spotlight as She Takes on a Daunting Case in the Buckingham Murders Teaser
  3. 'Happy Birthday To The Love Of My Life': Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Saif Ali Khan's 54th With Then-And-Now Pics From Greece

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film The Buckingham Murders, featuring Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor in the lead role, have released the movie's first song Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya on Thursday. Sung by Vicky Marley and penned by Devshi Khanduri, the song encapsulates the emotional depth and haunting melancholy that runs through the narrative of the film.

The song opens with a series of heart-wrenching visuals that immediately draw viewers into the story of love, loss, and betrayal. Throughout the video, Kareena Kapoor is seen portraying a character grappling with the aftermath of love that has turned sour. Her expressions convey a quiet despair, resonating with the song's sombre melody.

The Buckingham Murders, in which Kareena Kapoor plays the lead, is a gripping thriller that delves into the intricacies of crime, justice, and the human condition. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is set against the backdrop of a mysterious murder investigation in Buckinghamshire, England. Kareena's character, a detective with a troubled past, finds herself entangled in a case that forces her to confront her inner demons.

Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya provides a window into Kareena's character's emotional turmoil, offering viewers a glimpse of the depth and complexity that the film promises to deliver. Also starring Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen, the mystery thriller is slated to hit the silver screens on September 13, 2024.

READ MORE

  1. Kareena Kapoor Khan Embraces Her 'Soccer Mom Duty' In The 'Baarish' - See Pics
  2. Kareena Kapoor Steals Spotlight as She Takes on a Daunting Case in the Buckingham Murders Teaser
  3. 'Happy Birthday To The Love Of My Life': Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Saif Ali Khan's 54th With Then-And-Now Pics From Greece

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SADA PYAAR TUT GAYA SONG OUTKAREENA KAPOORTHE BUCKINGHAM MURDERS RELEASE DATETHE BUCKINGHAM MURDERS SONG

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.