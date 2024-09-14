The Buckingham Murders Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor's Production Debut Falls Short on Opening Day

Hyderabad: The Buckingham Murders, an investigative thriller featuring Kareena Kapoor in her production debut, did not fare well at the domestic box office on its opening day. The Buckingham Murders saw a rather modest start compared to Kareena's earlier film, The Crew, which also featured strong female leads and released earlier this year.

According to Sacnilk, the film garnered just Rs 1.15 crore on Friday. The Buckingham Murders was released in both its original Hinglish version (with 80% dialogues in English and 20% in Hindi) and a dubbed Hindi version. The film had no competition from new Bollywood releases, only contending with holdover hit such as the blockbuster Stree 2, as well as re-releases like Tumbbad and Veer-Zaara.

In comparison, Rs 1.15 crore is significantly lower than the opening day collection of Kareena's previous women-led film, The Crew. That film, also co-produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, opened to over Rs 10 crore, thanks in part to its genre as a heist comedy and the presence of co-stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

The Buckingham Murders saw an overall occupancy rate of just 6.93% on its first day. The film had over 1300 shows across India, with the highest concentration in NCR (366 shows), followed by 237 shows in Mumbai, 213 in Ahmedabad, and 72 in Lucknow.

The film, which began production in 2022 and was largely shot in London, revolves around a British-Indian detective grappling with the recent loss of her child as she investigates the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. Despite mixed reviews, Kareena Kapoor’s performance has been widely praised.

This film is a significant milestone in Kareena Kapoor's career, marking her debut as a producer. In the coming months, she will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Singham Again.