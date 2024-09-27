The Brownprint EP Tour: AP Dhillon Set To Rock Stages Across India With Impressive Setlist - Check Dates, Venues, Tickets

Hyderabad: Punjabi rapper AP Dhillon is gearing up for a much-anticipated return to India, announcing a tour to support his latest EP, The Brownprint. This tour marks his second visit to the country, following his debut in 2021, and has fans buzzing with excitement.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Dhillon shared his eagerness to reconnect with his roots, stating, "I've been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place, I will always call home. INDIA LETS GO!" The tour will kick off in Mumbai on December 7, followed by his first performance in New Delhi on December 14, and will conclude in Chandigarh on December 21. He will be joined on stage by his long-time collaborator, Shinda Kahlon.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dhillon said, "I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour. The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of The Brownprint live," according to a statement from his team.

The Brownprint India Tour, organised by White Fox India, promises an innovative 360-degree concert stage design, ensuring an immersive experience for fans, and allowing them to engage with the performance from all angles. The setlist will feature a mix of Dhillon's iconic hits, such as Brown Munde, Excuses, Insane, and With You, along with new tracks from his EP, including Bora Bora and Old Money.

Tickets for this tour will go on sale on September 29, 2024, at noon through Insider.in, with prices ranging from Rs 1,999 to Rs 19,999, categorised into Silver and Gold ticket options. This announcement follows Dhillon's recent global deal with Republic Records and the star-studded release of The Brownprint, which features collaborations with Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Gunna, Ayra Starr, and Jazzy B, and comprises a compelling nine-track compilation.