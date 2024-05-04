The Boys Season 4 Trailer Drops: Karl Urban Leads Cast in High-Stakes Mission

Hyderabad: Get ready for the upcoming fourth season of The Boys, set to hit screens on June 13! Prime Video just dropped a brand new trailer, giving us a glimpse of what's in store. Led by Karl Urban and featuring a stellar cast including Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T Usher, and Laz Alonso, the show is based on the popular comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

At the CCXP México event, lucky fans got an exclusive look at the official trailer for The Boys Season 4, along with insights from cast members like Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, and Claudia Doumit. The trailer teases intense moments, with Billy Butcher reflecting on his past and his determination to make things right, even as a deadly virus threatens the superpowered beings known as "supes."

Amidst political tensions and moral dilemmas, Butcher stresses the need for unity against corruption, despite the risk of supes targeting ordinary people. Fans are hyped, commenting on Butcher's character development and the anticipation of seeing Homelander's descent into madness.

The official synopsis of The Boys Season 4 hints at a world teetering on the edge, with Victoria Neuman inching closer to power and Homelander tightening his grip. Butcher, facing his own mortality and loss, struggles to lead The Boys while keeping secrets from his team. As the stakes skyrocket, the team must overcome their differences and band together to save the world.