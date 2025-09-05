The Bengal Files X Review: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Releases Amid Controversy, But Did It Hit The Right Chord With Audiences?

Hyderabad: The Bengal Files helmed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theaters on September 5, 2025. It marks the last installment in the "Files Trilogy" following The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022) and is based on the horrific events of Direct Action Day (1946). The movie features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, and Simrat Kaur and represents yet another revisit of an agonising period of Indian history.

As anticipated, the release has brought along strong reactions everywhere, and no surprise that the opinions are anything from applause to uproar. Reviews for the movie are out on social media, some praising it for being powerful, and some simply referring to it as propaganda. While reactions differ in great extent, discussions are heated, and social media posts represent the very great divide.

One reviewer praised it with high emotion: "𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑩𝑬𝑵𝑮𝑨𝑳 𝑭𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑺 𝑹𝑨𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮 – 4★/5 🌟🌟🌟🌟 'Some wounds are too deep to heal' #TheBengalFiles is a gut-wrenching cinematic experience that dares to bring alive the horrors of Direct Action Day (1946) with raw intensity, outstanding storytelling and jaw dropping sequences that will burn your heart…"

Another user was struck by the film's relevance, saying, "Watched first half of #TheBengalFiles. Intense, disturbing. You feel ironical that #DirectAction & #KashmirExodus, Bengal of today, nothing has changed. We avoid looking at bitter truth but dare not face it. But truth we must face. That's it. Go watch & learn what was hidden from us."

For some overseas viewers, the impact was equally strong: "Just watched premiere of #TheBengalFiles. Mind simply blew away about the horrors of the #DirectActionDay. Realised how naïve Indians are. We can kill, rape, murder and brutalize our own people, own DNA, gene pool with no consideration… A must watch for the #youth who must know that us their parents hid inconvenient truths so that they can continue to suffer in future."

But not everyone agreed with this approach. A section of critics slammed the film, accusing it of selective storytelling. One blunt reaction read: "Calling #TheBengalFiles an 'important film' is nothing but a joke. 🎭 It is NOT history, it is propaganda. Selective storytelling, distorted facts, and communal spin can never represent truth."

At the same time, supporters defended the film's courage. One post declared: #TheBengalFiles isn't just a film, it's a mirror. A mirror that shows how Bengal's blood-soaked past was buried not by chance, but by design. Congress thrived on selective history. Intellectuals romanticized tyranny. Media sold silence as 'secularism.'"

Another lengthy reaction applauded the risks taken: "Thanks a lot @AbhishekOfficl n @vivekagnihotri for making #TheBengalFiles. The movie is kinda must watch for every Indian, esp Hindus… The untold chapters of history are a must visit places, to avoid repeat of same outcome… The biggest plus point of the movie is, it showed the much needed repulsive scenes but that’s much needed, as I'm sure though as gory scenes played out they would be too diluted version of reality."

Adding to the storm is the controversy in West Bengal. Producer Pallavi Joshi, who also plays a key role in the film, has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu after multiplex owners allegedly refused to screen the movie in the state. Joshi claimed in an open letter that theatre owners were being intimidated and pressured to withdraw screenings, despite no official ban. She wrote, "In West Bengal, truth is under siege… My family is threatened every day by political party workers. Now theatre owners have told us they are being intimidated, threatened, and are refusing to screen it, fearing violence."

