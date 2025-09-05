ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Bengal Files X Review: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Releases Amid Controversy, But Did It Hit The Right Chord With Audiences?

Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files releases amid controversy. Check out the X Reviews here.

Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files
Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 5, 2025 at 12:45 PM IST

3 Min Read

Hyderabad: The Bengal Files helmed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theaters on September 5, 2025. It marks the last installment in the "Files Trilogy" following The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022) and is based on the horrific events of Direct Action Day (1946). The movie features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, and Simrat Kaur and represents yet another revisit of an agonising period of Indian history.

As anticipated, the release has brought along strong reactions everywhere, and no surprise that the opinions are anything from applause to uproar. Reviews for the movie are out on social media, some praising it for being powerful, and some simply referring to it as propaganda. While reactions differ in great extent, discussions are heated, and social media posts represent the very great divide.

One reviewer praised it with high emotion: "𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑩𝑬𝑵𝑮𝑨𝑳 𝑭𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑺 𝑹𝑨𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮 – 4★/5 🌟🌟🌟🌟 'Some wounds are too deep to heal' #TheBengalFiles is a gut-wrenching cinematic experience that dares to bring alive the horrors of Direct Action Day (1946) with raw intensity, outstanding storytelling and jaw dropping sequences that will burn your heart…"

Another user was struck by the film's relevance, saying, "Watched first half of #TheBengalFiles. Intense, disturbing. You feel ironical that #DirectAction & #KashmirExodus, Bengal of today, nothing has changed. We avoid looking at bitter truth but dare not face it. But truth we must face. That's it. Go watch & learn what was hidden from us."

For some overseas viewers, the impact was equally strong: "Just watched premiere of #TheBengalFiles. Mind simply blew away about the horrors of the #DirectActionDay. Realised how naïve Indians are. We can kill, rape, murder and brutalize our own people, own DNA, gene pool with no consideration… A must watch for the #youth who must know that us their parents hid inconvenient truths so that they can continue to suffer in future."

But not everyone agreed with this approach. A section of critics slammed the film, accusing it of selective storytelling. One blunt reaction read: "Calling #TheBengalFiles an 'important film' is nothing but a joke. 🎭 It is NOT history, it is propaganda. Selective storytelling, distorted facts, and communal spin can never represent truth."

At the same time, supporters defended the film's courage. One post declared: #TheBengalFiles isn't just a film, it's a mirror. A mirror that shows how Bengal's blood-soaked past was buried not by chance, but by design. Congress thrived on selective history. Intellectuals romanticized tyranny. Media sold silence as 'secularism.'"

Another lengthy reaction applauded the risks taken: "Thanks a lot @AbhishekOfficl n @vivekagnihotri for making #TheBengalFiles. The movie is kinda must watch for every Indian, esp Hindus… The untold chapters of history are a must visit places, to avoid repeat of same outcome… The biggest plus point of the movie is, it showed the much needed repulsive scenes but that’s much needed, as I'm sure though as gory scenes played out they would be too diluted version of reality."

Adding to the storm is the controversy in West Bengal. Producer Pallavi Joshi, who also plays a key role in the film, has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu after multiplex owners allegedly refused to screen the movie in the state. Joshi claimed in an open letter that theatre owners were being intimidated and pressured to withdraw screenings, despite no official ban. She wrote, "In West Bengal, truth is under siege… My family is threatened every day by political party workers. Now theatre owners have told us they are being intimidated, threatened, and are refusing to screen it, fearing violence."

Read More

  1. Shehnaaz Gill Trolled For Skipping Tribute On Sidharth Shukla's Death Anniversary, Fans Defend Her
  2. Lokah Dialogue Row: Dulquer Salmaan Issues Apology; Promises Removal Of Offensive Line After Backlash In Karnataka
  3. Who Is Ashish Kapoor? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Arrested Over Rape Charges

Hyderabad: The Bengal Files helmed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theaters on September 5, 2025. It marks the last installment in the "Files Trilogy" following The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022) and is based on the horrific events of Direct Action Day (1946). The movie features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, and Simrat Kaur and represents yet another revisit of an agonising period of Indian history.

As anticipated, the release has brought along strong reactions everywhere, and no surprise that the opinions are anything from applause to uproar. Reviews for the movie are out on social media, some praising it for being powerful, and some simply referring to it as propaganda. While reactions differ in great extent, discussions are heated, and social media posts represent the very great divide.

One reviewer praised it with high emotion: "𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑩𝑬𝑵𝑮𝑨𝑳 𝑭𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑺 𝑹𝑨𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮 – 4★/5 🌟🌟🌟🌟 'Some wounds are too deep to heal' #TheBengalFiles is a gut-wrenching cinematic experience that dares to bring alive the horrors of Direct Action Day (1946) with raw intensity, outstanding storytelling and jaw dropping sequences that will burn your heart…"

Another user was struck by the film's relevance, saying, "Watched first half of #TheBengalFiles. Intense, disturbing. You feel ironical that #DirectAction & #KashmirExodus, Bengal of today, nothing has changed. We avoid looking at bitter truth but dare not face it. But truth we must face. That's it. Go watch & learn what was hidden from us."

For some overseas viewers, the impact was equally strong: "Just watched premiere of #TheBengalFiles. Mind simply blew away about the horrors of the #DirectActionDay. Realised how naïve Indians are. We can kill, rape, murder and brutalize our own people, own DNA, gene pool with no consideration… A must watch for the #youth who must know that us their parents hid inconvenient truths so that they can continue to suffer in future."

But not everyone agreed with this approach. A section of critics slammed the film, accusing it of selective storytelling. One blunt reaction read: "Calling #TheBengalFiles an 'important film' is nothing but a joke. 🎭 It is NOT history, it is propaganda. Selective storytelling, distorted facts, and communal spin can never represent truth."

At the same time, supporters defended the film's courage. One post declared: #TheBengalFiles isn't just a film, it's a mirror. A mirror that shows how Bengal's blood-soaked past was buried not by chance, but by design. Congress thrived on selective history. Intellectuals romanticized tyranny. Media sold silence as 'secularism.'"

Another lengthy reaction applauded the risks taken: "Thanks a lot @AbhishekOfficl n @vivekagnihotri for making #TheBengalFiles. The movie is kinda must watch for every Indian, esp Hindus… The untold chapters of history are a must visit places, to avoid repeat of same outcome… The biggest plus point of the movie is, it showed the much needed repulsive scenes but that’s much needed, as I'm sure though as gory scenes played out they would be too diluted version of reality."

Adding to the storm is the controversy in West Bengal. Producer Pallavi Joshi, who also plays a key role in the film, has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu after multiplex owners allegedly refused to screen the movie in the state. Joshi claimed in an open letter that theatre owners were being intimidated and pressured to withdraw screenings, despite no official ban. She wrote, "In West Bengal, truth is under siege… My family is threatened every day by political party workers. Now theatre owners have told us they are being intimidated, threatened, and are refusing to screen it, fearing violence."

Read More

  1. Shehnaaz Gill Trolled For Skipping Tribute On Sidharth Shukla's Death Anniversary, Fans Defend Her
  2. Lokah Dialogue Row: Dulquer Salmaan Issues Apology; Promises Removal Of Offensive Line After Backlash In Karnataka
  3. Who Is Ashish Kapoor? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Arrested Over Rape Charges

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THE BENGAL FILES X REVIEWTHE BENGAL FILES TWITTER REVIEWVIVEK AGNIHOTRI BENGAL FILESTHE BENGAL FILES CONTROVERSYTHE BENGAL FILES

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.