The Bengal Files Trailer Launch Disrupted In Kolkata; Vivek Agnihotri Slams State Government - Watch

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, known for his contentious projects, has raised more controversy after alleging political interference during the trailer launch of his new film, The Bengal Files, in Kolkata. The event, organized at several locations throughout the city, was repeatedly cancelled and disrupted, leading the director to strongly criticize the West Bengal government.

The official trailer launch was first scheduled at a leading cinema hall in Kolkata. However, according to Agnihotri, the venue cancelled the event at the last minute despite the filmmakers obtaining all the necessary permissions. In a video shared on his X handle, the filmmaker said, "I just arrived in Kolkata. As you all know, we had decided that no matter what happens, the trailer of The Bengal Files would be launched here in Kolkata, because this film is based on the Direct Action Day. And tomorrow is August 16, so there could not be a more appropriate place or time for this launch."

"But the moment I reached here, I received some very bad news. The news is that the trailer launch, which was supposed to happen like every other trailer launch in a cinema hall, has been cancelled. This cinema hall belongs to one of India's most well-known and leading chains. We had all the permissions, all the written correspondence in place. That's exactly why our entire team had come to Kolkata. But now I have been told that the event has been cancelled," he said.

"The excuse being given, though not in writing but unofficially, is that they are under immense political pressure. They do not want to face any kind of political turmoil because they need to survive here. I understand their compulsion. No business house would want to take risks that could lead to serious political trouble later. But the real question is, who are these people? Which political pressure? Which political party is trying to suppress our voice? And why?" he said.

"Why should people want to cancel a film that no one has even seen yet? A film that has already received certification from the Parliament. Why should such a film be stopped? Earlier, so many FIRs were filed against us. We spent so much money, made all the arrangements, came all the way here, and now we are being told that we cannot showcase our film, we cannot even launch our trailer in that theatre. This is a very sad, very unfortunate commentary on our democracy," he said.

"Is it that there are two Constitutions in India - one for the country and another for Bengal? But let me tell you, I am not among those who give up. Once I decide something, I stand by it. Whatever it takes, however it takes place - I will let you know. But the trailer will surely be launched here," he said.

"Because on August 16, 1946, during Direct Action Day, and later in the Noakhali genocide, tens of thousands of people were killed. And yet nobody speaks about it. Why is it that people are so angry when we attempt to bring the truth to light? Why are they so upset with us for showing reality?" he mentioned.

"The trailer will be launched in Kolkata itself. I cannot be silenced, because the truth cannot be silenced. Please bless us and support us so that we have the strength to bring before everyone such a hidden, bitter truth of India's history, such a dark chapter. Wait until tomorrow," he added.

Following the cancellation, the organisers shifted the event to a five-star hotel near Kolkata's EM Bypass. However, the trouble continued. During the trailer screening, the video was abruptly stopped. Agnihotri claimed that the wires of the giant screen had been deliberately cut.

The director further alleged that, without any explanation, the electricity supply to the exhibition hall was disconnected. Expressing his disappointment, he stated, "I never expected such a situation on the soil of Satyajit Ray. What is happening here is nothing short of a dictatorship."

While Agnihotri blamed the state government for intentional hindrance, hotel officials rejected the charges, saying no interference was created from their side.

The producer of the film and Agnihotri's wife, actress Pallavi Joshi, also voiced strong disapproval of the incident. She was irked at the repeated interruptions and described it as an attack on artistic freedom.

With elections approaching in West Bengal, the controversy has taken on a political dimension, with Agnihotri speculating that the ruling party is spooked by the effect of the storyline of the film.