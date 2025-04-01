The Beatles: Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, And More Confirmed For Four-Film Biopic Series

Hyderabad: A star-studded cast has been announced for an upcoming four-film series about The Beatles, with Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson, and Joseph Quinn set to portray members of the band.

Mescal, best known for Normal People and Gladiator II, will take on the role of Sir Paul McCartney. Keoghan, the Irish actor praised for his performances in The Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn, will play drummer Ringo Starr. Dickinson, who recently starred alongside Nicole Kidman in Babygirl and has appeared in Triangle of Sadness, will portray John Lennon. Joseph Quinn, recognised for his role as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, will take on the role of guitarist George Harrison.

The series, directed by Oscar-winner Sir Sam Mendes, was revealed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday. Each of the four films will focus on one member of The Beatles, offering a deep dive into their individual stories. Mendes explained that the films will intersect in various ways but will primarily be told from the perspective of each band member. "They're four very different human beings. Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply. But together, all four films will tell the story of the greatest band in history," Mendes said during an event.

The films are slated for release in April 2028, with each one exploring a different aspect of the band's individual journeys. Mendes added that the sheer magnitude of The Beatles' story made a single film too limiting, and a TV series didn't feel appropriate either.

Paul Mescal, 29, has gained recognition for his role in Normal People, and his recent film credits include Aftersun and All of Us Strangers. He will also portray William Shakespeare in an upcoming adaptation of Hamnet. Barry Keoghan, 32, is currently one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors, with nominations for The Banshees of Inisherin and starring roles in Saltburn. Harris Dickinson, 28, rose to fame in Maleficent and The King's Man and is also a favorite among bookmakers to become the next James Bond. Joseph Quinn, 31, will follow his role as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things with his portrayal of George Harrison and his appearance as Johnny Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

What sets this Beatles biopic series apart is that it is the first time all four band members and their estates have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted project. Sir Sam Mendes called the films "the first bingeable theatrical experience" and mentioned the importance of large cinematic events in the current landscape.

The Beatles have been the subject of many films, including Backbeat (1994), Nowhere Boy (2009), and Peter Jackson's Get Back (2021), which focused on their relationships and creative process. However, this new project promises to offer a fresh and intimate perspective on the iconic band that continues to shape music and culture.